Burton beat high-flying Wycombe despite first-half Deji Oshilaja dismissal

Burton grabbed a precious 2-1 win over play-off chasers Wycombe to ease their League One relegation fears, despite playing the second half with a man less.

Dale Taylor and Joe Powell struck in the opening 18 minutes to put Burton in charge but they were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Deji Oshilaja was sent off.

Wycombe spurned the chance to pull a goal back in the 79th minute when Joe Jacobson missed from the penalty spot and although Tjay De Barr did it make it 2-1 later on, the Chairboys could not find an equaliser.

Albion took the lead in the 10th minute Taylor celebrated his call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad with his second Brewers goal, calmly slotting past Wycombe keeper Max Stryjek after good work from strike partner Josh Walker.

Powell then produced a stunning finish to make it 2-0 eight minutes later with a curling finish that had Stryjek grasping at thin air as it flew into the top corner.

At that stage Albion had a real stranglehold on the game and Charlie Kirk was denied a third for the hosts by a superb block from Chris Forino.

However, Burton’s hopes took a hit just before half-time when Oshilaja was sent off by referee Lee Swabey for a strong challenge on Lewis Wing.

Nick Freeman’s deflected shot crashed back off the post as Wycombe looked for an early response in the second half.

The visitors were awarded a penalty with 11 minutes left for Jasper Moon’s aerial challenge on Forino, but Jacobson contrived to fire his spot-kick over the bar.

Substitute De Barr set up a grandstand finish heading home Garath McCleary’s corner with five minutes to go but Burton held on.