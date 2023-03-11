Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury deserved win over Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was a happy man after his side sealed a fifth successive League One home win with a 3-1 victory over struggling Morecambe.

First-half goals from Luke Leahy and Rob Street gave Cotterill’s Shrews the advantage before Dan Crowley pulled one back for the Shrimps in first half stoppage time.

Morecambe were denied a 64th-minute leveller when Farrend Rawson’s goal was ruled out for offside and Chey Dunkley made it 3-1 six minutes from time with a header from a Leahy corner.

Cotterill felt his side were worthy winners against Derek Adams’ strugglers who remain in the bottom four with just one away win all season.

Cotterill said: “I’ve watched Morecambe a lot this season and they are a good side.

“The danger is that our fans and our players could look at their league position and expect an easy win but I knew this would be tough as they have some good players.

“With that in mind I’m really pleased with the three points. I think we were fully worthy of the win and had it not been for their keeper, who I thought was brilliant, we could have won by more.

“I said leading into this game that it was going to be tricky. They’re not bad and they have some good players.

“I actually think Derek has done a really good job since he’s gone in and they’re certainly better than this time last year.

“They’re a tough team to play against, we knew it was going to be a difficult game. You have to make sure you’re on your metal against these teams and, in the end, we were more than worthy of three goals.

“I thought their goalkeeper was excellent today, he made some great saves. It was a good, all-round, solid team performance at the end of a hard week.”

Leahy gave the Shrews the lead in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot after Crowley was adjudged to have handled a Tom Bayliss corner and Street doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a close-range tap-in after Matt Pennington had flicked on another Bayliss set-piece.

Crowley pulled one back with a fine placed finish from the edge of the box but the Shrimps’ comeback hopes were dashed with Dunkley’s late header.

Morecambe manager Adams was left frustrated and felt a number of key decisions went against them.

He said: “They got a penalty, which was a penalty but we had a good goal disallowed that would have brought it back to 2-2 and had two good shouts for penalties of our own not given but nothing surprises me now when we play away from home.

“Overall I thought we played well and passed it well and opened them up a few times and got in good areas but didn’t take the shot when we had a chance.

“At the other end they scored from three set-pieces which was disappointing too and we have to learn from those moments.”