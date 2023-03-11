Darrell Clarke pleased with Port Vale performance despite draw at Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darrell Clarke pleased with Port Vale performance despite draw at Fleetwood

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.21pm
Boss Darrell Clarke hailed a “tremendous” performance from his Port Vale players in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Boss Darrell Clarke hailed a "tremendous" performance from his Port Vale players despite conceding a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Boss Darrell Clarke hailed a “tremendous” performance from his Port Vale players despite conceding a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

The Valiants dominated and led through Matty Taylor’s 57th-minute goal but were denied victory by Jack Marriott, who bundled in an equaliser – his first goal for the Cod Army – seven minutes from time.

Despite his disappointment, Clarke admitted he was happy enough with his side’s efforts.

He said: “I’m pleased with the performance, I thought the boys were tremendous. We just have to finish our chances. We had a couple of great chances in the game.

“We’re frustrated we’ve conceded another goal from a set piece but the effort, commitment and some of the quality at times was very good, so we take the point.

“It was a really high-tempo, heated game. I thought we dominated quite large periods of the game to be honest with you, with the ball and without it.

“It just wasn’t to be for the three points. But still I thought it was a good performance.

“Matty Taylor got his goal and, knowing him as I do, he’ll be frustrated. He could have got two or three there, to be honest with you, but he’s worked hard for the team.

“He does know where the back of the net is. He’ll be frustrated but pleased to get himself off the mark.

“The performance was a good one and that’s for four or five games where the performances have been pretty consistent. We have to consider that as two points dropped but I know those results will come the longer we maintain that performance level.”

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown saw his side fight back for a point which ended a three-match losing run.

He said: “It’s been a long time for the lads to go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

“You can see that they’ve lost a little bit of energy but I tell you what, they work extremely hard and they kept going to the 97th minute.

“They were tired, they were cramping up, it was extremely hard.

“It’s disappointing the way we played, we didn’t play as well as we could have, but at the end of the day after that six-week period, we’re in a miles better position. So we’ve got to look at that.

“We’ve changed, chopped and changed our formation as well. So, in the next couple of weeks we can start to work on shape, pressing, understanding of getting on the ball as well but also enjoy a little bit of fun as well.

“I’m delighted for Jack (Marriott). He could have had two there but he’s a goalscorer, he wants to score goals and you can see it’ll be a weight off his shoulders for sure.

“He’s done extremely well since coming in, he’s worked his socks off and for us to play as a lone striker sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do. He’s got off the mark now and hopefully he can kick on.”

