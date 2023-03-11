Rob Edwards hails ‘ruthless’ Luton after win over Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Edwards hails ‘ruthless’ Luton after win over Sheffield United

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.24pm
Luton manager Rob Edwards celebrates at full-time (Will Matthews/PA)
Luton manager Rob Edwards celebrates at full-time (Will Matthews/PA)

Luton boss Rob Edwards praised his side’s willingness to “run through a brick wall” after defeating promotion rivals Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Carlton Morris’ second-half goal from close range secured the points for the visitors.

Edwards said: “Really proud of the boys again. Thought the first-half performance was really good. Think the goal caused changes to their (Sheffield United’s) shape.

“We quietened the crowd. We pressed them. I thought we did that really well in the first half. I think the timing of the goal was really key.”

On the promotion race, with his side earning a five-point cushion over the teams outside the play-offs ahead of their midweek clash with Bristol City, Edwards commented: “We’re just working hard every day. We want to be in that mix at the end of the season. It’s a massive game on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a group here that are so committed who would run through a brick wall for each other. That’s what you need when you come to a tough place like Sheffield United.

“When you get chances, you’ve got to be ruthless. Because they are one of the best teams you have to be on point. They’ve got all kinds of weapons.

“We only made a little tweak of an adjustment today to win. Our midfielders pressed their defence. I thought we were good in possession but could have been better in the final third.”

On Sheffield United being hunted at the top, Edwards said: “I know exactly how they feel. Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) knows exactly what to do. They’ll be relentless and know exactly what to do.

“They are still way clear at the moment (four points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough). It doesn’t matter who they play against – they’ll still be expected to win.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was heavily critical of his team’s first-half display.

He said: “Yeah, I’m disappointed. Not just the result, but the first-half performance. I don’t think we took as many risks as we normally do.

“The goal’s gone down as Luton’s only shot on target. We weren’t at our best. We didn’t create enough quality chances.

“In the first half we didn’t win the ball back as high as we normally do. Luton recovered really well today but we didn’t force enough issues in the first half. I think that’s what has cost us the game.

“Not letting them have shots can’t be at the expense of creating. In the next 10 games we have got to play with freedom because that is what has got us in this position.

“We were more aggressive but we didn’t get that pressure on the ball. You couldn’t see it in the first half. We started the second half much better, but we didn’t commit enough bodies forward.

“We need to keep and pass the ball. I’m looking at that midfield and what it has done to teams.

“Whether we are playing a top team like Luton or a bottom team, you are going to get that scrap. You are going to have these games. We didn’t see that aggressiveness in the first half.

“I’d rather risk a goal by giving the ball away than not create chances. We want to get that mentality into the players. We weren’t aggressive enough high up to create chances.”

