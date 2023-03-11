Paul Simpson had settled for draw before Carlisle’s last-gasp winner at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Simpson had settled for draw before Carlisle’s last-gasp winner at Swindon

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.27pm
Paul Simpson had been ready to settle for a draw in Carlisle’s last-gasp win at Swindon (Tim Markland/PA)
Paul Simpson had been ready to settle for a draw in Carlisle’s last-gasp win at Swindon (Tim Markland/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson admitted he had settled for a draw at Swindon before Ryan Edmondson’s stoppage-time winner kept the second-placed Cumbrians flying high.

Edmondson’s last-gasp header extended Carlisle’s winning run to four matches and maintained their grip on the automatic promotion places.

Honest Simpson said: “You’ve just got to keep going right through to the end.

“I would have been quite happy with the point today the way the game was, but to get a win?

“Wow, what a fantastic result for us and I’m sure they’re absolutely gutted because it’s fair to say they didn’t deserve to lose.

“But there’s no way I’m apologising. Delighted to take it, we just move on to the next game.

“So you have to keep that belief. You’ve got to keep the same work rate that we have, and make sure we stay in games better and stay ahead in games.”

Simpson also hailed his super-sub Edmondson for his heroics after coming back from injury.

He said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. He’s worked so hard to keep himself right as soon as he could from surgeries.

“He’s worked hard on his fitness and I still think he’s rusty.

“But that will give him a lift, everybody in the group a lift, the staff a lift and 500-odd supporters here and however many thousand listening back at home.

“We thought we could get a set-play today because we felt as though there was an area in terms of their zonal marking that we thought we could exploit.”

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in a first half lacking in quality in the final third.

It took until 32 minutes for either goalkeeper to be tested when Carlisle’s Joe Garner headed tamely into the arms of Sol Brynn from Owen Moxon’s cross.

Jack Armer came close to giving the visitors the lead, but his close-range effort was blocked on its way to goal before he made amends with a superb finish to break the deadlock six minutes into the second half.

Swindon looked to have got off the hook when striker Charlie Austin headed against his own crossbar from a corner but the rebound fell kindly for Armer to rifle home from the edge of the box.

Veteran Austin should have equalised straight from the re-start but made a mess of his header and bundled the ball wide from eight yards.

Swindon substitute Tyrese Shade looked to have salvaged a point with a calm left-foot finish from midway inside the penalty area 10 minutes from time.

But Edmondson broke Swindon’s resolve by heading in a corner with virtually the last touch of the game.

Swindon boss Jody Morris was frustrated after giving away a cheap corner after trying to play it out from the back.

Morris said: “If you gift the opposition the opportunity to sling the ball in the box you are going to give yourself a problem you never had.

“We were in the ascendency. There was only one team that was going to win the game, there was 30 seconds to go.

“Why we were playing out I just don’t know. On the bench we all wanted the ball forward.

“We had played some really nice stuff. I am caught between really wanting to have a pop at the lads – but also they don’t deserve that when they have played as well as they did.

“We looked like the team that was going to win it, if we had better quality in the final third with the final pass, we could have had two or three and put the game to bed.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot and we’ve played into their hands.

“This was tough to take but that’s what happens in football if you make those types of mistakes.

“It’s silly to roll it out, silly to play in that position when there’s 40 seconds on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented