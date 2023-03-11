Danny Schofield hails George Miller after ending barren spell for Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield was delighted for striker George Miller after he ended his goal drought in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Miller scored the winner, sealing a comeback from Doncaster after Josh Davison put Wimbledon ahead, with Harrison Biggins heading home the equaliser.

It was a first goal in 17 games for Miller, taking him to 12 for the campaign in all competitions.

“He took his chance really well,” Schofield said. “It was a well-worked free-kick and George got really good contact and finished it off nicely. That’ll do him the world of good.”

Schofield was pleased with the manner in which his side responded to falling behind, particularly following a run of one point from the last four games.

Victory moved Rovers back within six points of League Two’s play-off places.

“The lads showed great character after conceding the goal and particularly in the manner we did,” he said. “I saw really good body language to say we could still win the football game and that was the pleasing thing.

“The first half was really good, apart from the first 10 minutes or so when we were our own worst enemy in possession and gave the ball away cheaply.

“After that, we played some really good football and scored two great goals. In the second half I thought it was pretty much a fight for first and second balls and it was really competitive. The lads showed good fighting spirit to get over the line.”

Visiting manager Johnnie Jackson was pleased with the chances created by his side and felt they deserved to take something from the game.

The Dons had the majority of the play in the second half but could not break down Doncaster and suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, leaving them without a win from their last eight matches.

Jackson said: “It was another tight game. We were not at our best in the first half but we were the dominant team in the second and created four or five really good chances but did not put them away.

“Their keeper was the busier one and their centre-half won man of the match which tells you the story of the game. But we’ve come out the wrong side of it, which is so frustrating.

“Even during this run of four defeats, aside from the first half of this game, our performance levels have been really good, but we’ve just conceded poor goals.

“It’s not like earlier in the season when we were in a rut and weren’t creating. I’m not seeing that and we can’t keep competing as we are, and even dominating at times, without getting any reward for that.”