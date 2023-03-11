Neil Harris says Gillingham not safe yet after cruising past Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Harris says Gillingham not safe yet after cruising past Tranmere

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.31pm
Gillingham boss Neil Harris is not celebrating safety just yet after the win over Tranmere (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Gillingham boss Neil Harris is not celebrating safety just yet after the win over Tranmere (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris is not celebrating safety just yet after his side coasted to a 2-0 win over Tranmere at Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills are now nine points clear of the relegation zone thanks to goals from Shaun Williams and Conor Masterson.

Harris’ side have lost just twice in 12 matches since mid-January, winning five out of six home matches in that time.

But Harris stopped short of declaring Gillingham safe from dropping out of the Football League even if he was pleased with the undeniable transformation since the turn of the year.

He said: “It’ll be nice to get over the 40-point barrier soon but we’ve got 11 games to go – that’s a quarter of a season still.

“We were on 14 points at the halfway stage. It’s embarrassing looking back and seeing that but it shows how far we’ve come.

“I want us to keep building and delivering performances. Right now we’re a force to be reckoned with at home and on the road we’re proving difficult to beat.”

Centre-half Masterson’s strike seven minutes from time was just his second goal in league football and his first since July 2020 for QPR.

It was also 36-year-old Williams’ first goal since December 2019 and Harris was delighted the win came from unconventional sources.

Harris added: “We’ve got goals all over the pitch right now. That shows we’re confident and there’s belief in the squad.

“Shaun Williams grew into the game; even at his age it showed how much a goal gives you confidence.”

Meanwhile, Tranmere boss Micky Mellon felt his side’s performance fell far below the standards expected at the club despite the absence of several key players.

He said: “We were probably always going to be up against it because of the numbers we had missing.

“But you would expect more from a Tranmere team – that wasn’t a Tranmere team. We’re short of where we should be.

“It was a very frustrating and very disappointing performance. We did all we could, we prepared them as best as we could, and they gave us everything they had.

“I couldn’t say they didn’t give it a go, they just lacked the quality to make an impact.”

Mellon also commented that certain unnamed individuals brought into the side did not make the most of the chance offered to them.

He added: “People were given the opportunity. What we’ve seen is they’ve got a bit to go before they represent Tranmere in the way we’re used to seeing.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say because we’ve got to go again with this group.”

