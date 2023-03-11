Kieran McKenna takes plenty of positives from Ipswich’s fifth successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna takes plenty of positives from Ipswich’s fifth successive win

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.39pm Updated: March 11 2023, 6.55pm
Kieran McKenna liked what he saw from his team at Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kieran McKenna liked what he saw from his team at Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Kieran McKenna savoured “a performance to enjoy” after his team’s fifth successive win, a new club clean sheet record and a brilliant first Ipswich goal for George Hirst.

A pivotal second-half penalty save by Christian Walton from Dion Charles was another reason for McKenna to be thrilled after his team wrapped up a 2-0 success at Bolton in Sky Bet League One.

Cameron Burgess headed the Tractor Boys’ second goal to ensure the Papa John’s Trophy finalists suffered a first home league defeat since losing 3-1 to Oxford on October 29.

The one-time third tier leaders are now back to within two points of a top two spot and have current table-toppers Sheffield Wednesday back within touching distance.

McKenna said: “It was a performance to enjoy: full of determination, grit and organisation while producing and executing in the big moments when we needed to.

“It was probably never going to be free-flowing because of the conditions and because of the stage of the season with both teams fighting like mad for points.

“But there were so many good things from a mentality point of view, especially seeing the growth in the team and individuals since we started the season against Bolton.

“It can be a big one for the belief in the squad,” added McKenna of the win over a top-six rival.

“We have been close on quite a few occasions but against opposition of this level we haven’t done it and it is something we wanted to do.”

McKenna described Walton’s 51st-minute spot-kick save, after Burgess fouled Conor Bradley as “massive.” It also ensured a sixth game without a goal conceded by the visitors.

He added: “We have not had too many breaks or bits of luck that have gone our way in the first part of the season. But this was maybe one of those moments.”

Leicester loanee Hirst volleyed in a Wes Burns cross just before the break after Luke Mbete’s sloppy pass in the opposite half set the attack in motion.

Hirst’s finish justified McKenna’s decision to start the son of Sheffield Wednesday legend David Hirst ahead of 16-goal Freddie Ladapo.

“I think there is a good forward in there. Freddie came on and was good as well.

“It is a good decision to have two good strikers bringing different things to the group.

“Both understand the dynamic, both are going to have a part to play starting games and both are going to have a part to play coming off the bench.”

Bolton’s second defeat in three games dropped the Trotters to sixth, 11 points off the top two.

“Automatic promotion has gone,” insisted manager Ian Evatt. “We are all realistic here; we are just looking to cement ourselves in the play-offs.

Wanderers have a six-point cushion on seventh-placed Wycombe but have played two games more.

Evatt had no argument with his side’s latest setback, explaining. “I thought Ipswich deserved to win.

“They were more mature with their performance and we looked a little bid timid and nervous. Some parts of that I didn’t like so we need to be back to ourselves.

“But missing the penalty changed everything,” agreed the Trotters chief,  whose side were also denied by Walton in the first half when he saved from Bradley.

“It sapped the life out of our fans and our players. After that they scored from a set-play and that was that.

“Over 90 minutes they deserved to win but if that penalty goes in it is a completely different game.

“We are going through a difficult moment so we have to ride out the dip and come again.”

