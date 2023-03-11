Graham Coughlan bemoans Newport’s luck after rescuing point against Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Coughlan bemoans Newport’s luck after rescuing point against Bradford

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.51pm
Graham Coughlan’s Newport rescued a draw against Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Coughlan’s Newport rescued a draw against Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan bemoaned his side’s luck after Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis escaped with a yellow card for handling outside his area in the 1-1 League Two draw at Rodney Parade.

Coughlan felt Lewis should have been sent off before Andy Cook put the promotion-chasing visitors 1-0 up in the 36th minute.

An own goal from Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh – just after the hour mark – earned the hosts a point.

“How the referee came to that conclusion…I’d rather not spent time talking about crazy decisions,” said Coughlan on Lewis’s caution midway through the first half.

“I do have a degree of sympathy for the goalie, it was an honest error, but if our players made an honest error then they would be punished.

“The law is pretty simple and basic. Why the laws of the game were not applied, I will never know.

“I am sure the ref will come up with some story, but it is a regular thing for us. The referees are trying to do their best but just apply the letter of the law.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes explained that his goalkeeper was confused by the painted-over 22-yard line for rugby union side the Dragons, who also play at Rodney Parade.

“I think the rain washed away the paint,” said Hughes. “I think the referee displayed common sense there. It wasn’t intentional – he genuinely thought he was in the penalty area.”

The draw sees County remain in 18th place, 10 points clear of the bottom two, while Bradford slipped to sixth – four points below third-placed Stevenage.

Coughlan was the more frustrated manager after the final whistle.

“We were very good, particularly in the second half and I am frustrated we didn’t win,” added the Irishman.

“We deserved to win and there was only one team going to win it at the end.

“There was a lot of talk about how good Bradford were, their players, their goalscorer in Andy Cook and their clean sheets but people obviously underestimate the Newport County resilience, character and players.

“We are a great group and never know when we are beaten – we have massive heart, resilience and character – and today we showed a lot of quality.”

Hughes was more content with the point after snow disrupted his side’s preparations.

“We couldn’t train on Friday, which wasn’t the ideal preparation. So, we have to be grateful for the point, I suppose,” said the former Wales manager.

“I thought we were very much the better team in the first half.

“Second half, they upped their game a little bit, but the goal was a speculative ball into the box, they were hoping for a bit of luck and that’s exactly what they got.”

