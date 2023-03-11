Michael Duff insists Barnsley will not get carried away despite impressive run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff insists Barnsley will not get carried away despite impressive run

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.53pm
Michael Duff’s side beat Plymouth (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Michael Duff’s side beat Plymouth (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Barnsley manager Michael Duff said his team will not get distracted by their impressive unbeaten run after their 3-0 win against League One promotion rivals Plymouth at Oakwell.

Second-half goals from Adam Phillips, Mads Andersen and Nicky Cadden left Argyle only two points ahead of third-placed Ipswich and eight in front of the Reds, who have two games in hand and have not lost for 10 matches.

Duff said: “I felt the first half was cagey and we didn’t use the ball well enough. We tweaked it at half-time and we became more aggressive with our pressing.

“We survived a scare at the start of the second half; credit to Harry (Isted) for his bravery. There’s a confidence within the group and you can see it in the way they’re playing.

“As soon as the first goal went in I didn’t think we’d step off and we finished really strongly. The crowd got involved and that put them on the back foot.

“Looking at the goals today we’ve had contributions all around the pitch. One of the most pleasing things is how far we’ve come as a group since the first game of the season.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and it takes time. The boys are showing the effort and application but that doesn’t guarantee results.

“A lot of people said this was a pivotal run of games but we have the mentality of just focusing on the next one. We won’t get distracted by the noise. We keep rolling on.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher felt the game would have been different if his side got the first goal in the second half.

Schumacher said: “It’s just a defeat. We got beat 3-0 by a team who I felt in the second half deserved it.

“In the first half I felt we had more energy than Barnsley. We talked about how intense they have been playing for the last couple of months but in the first 45 minutes I thought they weren’t playing with the energy they have been.

“I said at half-time I thought the game was there for the taking. I said if we got the first goal I don’t think Barnsley will have it in them to get anything back.

“Ryan (Hardie) missed a chance you’d expect him to score and then they get the first goal and the game changes. It’s the fine margins.

“Because they got the first goal they get a bit of energy and the crowd gets behind them. We didn’t have enough to come back.

“We’re happy with how we’re playing at home but our recent away form is something we’re going to have to address.

“They’re all tough games. There are 10 tough games to go and we have to play better than we did especially in the second half today.”

