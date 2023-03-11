Confidence is key for Chris Wilder as his Watford reign starts with loss at QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Confidence is key for Chris Wilder as his Watford reign starts with loss at QPR

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 7.14pm
Chris Wilder’s Watford’s reign started with a loss (PA)
Chris Wilder’s Watford’s reign started with a loss (PA)

Watford boss Chris Wilder admitted he has to restore confidence in his players after his reign started with a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

The loss in Wilder’s first match in charge left the Hornets 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table, with just one win in nine matches.

Tim Iroegbunam’s first-half strike gave Gareth Ainsworth his first win as Rangers manager and the west London side’s first victory in 14 matches.

The injury-hit hosts battled hard to finally end their dismal run, whereas Wilder got a first glimpse of the task facing him after replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic.

Wilder said: “There looks to be a little bit of fragility to our play and definitely a lack of confidence. It’s something we’ve got to get over pretty quickly.

“It’s a physical game and you are going to have to come to places like this and earn the right.

“I thought their desire for three points was a little bit bigger than ours. They (Watford) didn’t pull out of tackles, but really when it comes to the crunch they (QPR) won more duels, and games at every level are decided by that.

“We’ve got to take more risks, be more productive, and that’s something I’ve got to help the players with.”

It was certainly not the start Wilder wanted. Watford were so poor in the first half they were booed off by their fans at the half-time whistle.

They were better after the interval but struggled to create clear-cut chances as Rangers, who have been defensively poor this season, managed to keep them at bay for a rare clean sheet.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon for everybody. I don’t like losing games and I didn’t think we did enough right the way through,” said Wilder.

“We got in some decent positions but nothing came of it. We lacked composure and gave the ball away.

“You’ve got to be brave to receive the ball and then be good in possession. There were times we gave the ball away quite cheaply.”

Ainsworth believes QPR’s deserved victory is a sign of things to come.

They were beaten 3-1 in his first two matches in charge and their appalling slump had seen them drop to 20th in the table – they were top in October.

Ainsworth said: “It’s relief – and optimism as well. I think the fans have realised now what I want to bring here.

“I’m hoping everyone saw today what the commitment levels were of my boys. It was a real ‘QPR as one’ performance today and, going forward, that’s what I’m expecting.

“It’s a big win for me because I’ve been on about what I want to do here, and you’ve got to back it up with results.”

Ainsworth, a hugely popular figure at Loftus Road from his seven years there as a player, has been without key squad members, including playmakers Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

He had insisted that the team’s spirits had been lifted despite recent results and injury problems – and he was vindicated by exactly the high-tempo, relentless performance he wanted from his players.

“I’ve been coming in every day with the same energy and optimism, but that needs to be backed up by results,” he said.

“So this result is big because it relieves some worries about getting sucked into a battle at the bottom of the table – and we still need more points before we can say we’re out of that – and it just backs up my belief that you can change people’s energy and change culture.

“I’ve been harping on about this and the best thing is the buy-in I’ve had from the boys.

“I’m really proud of everyone for taking on the belief I’ve been trying to instil and we’ve seen a QPR performance at home that has been absent for a while.

“They’ve set the standard now and I won’t let them rest – they must continue that standard and we’ll win more games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented