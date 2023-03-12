On this day in 2018: Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2018: Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 7.23am
Southampton sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on this day in 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on this day in 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino on this day in 2018.

Saints’ 3-0 defeat to Newcastle signalled the end of the road for Pellegrino, a result which left them just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The then 46-year-old was appointed as manager in June 2017 as successor to Claude Puel but the Saints hierarchy called time on Pellegrino’s tenure with seven games remaining, with their Premier League status in doubt.

Southampton v Stoke City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
A run of one win in 17 led to the Argentinian’s departure (Adam Davy/PA)

A run of just one win in their last 17 league matches – against rock-bottom West Brom – led to the Argentinian’s departure and their latest heavy defeat at St James’ Park proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Pressure was mounting on Pellegrino as the season progressed, with fans frustrated by his perceived defensive tactics and some accusing the players of not trying under him.

Upon Pellegrino’s departure, a Southampton statement read: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos (Compagnucci) and Xavier (Tamarit) for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton only managed to beat West Brom in Pellegrino’s last 17 matches (Adam Davy/PA)

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already under way.”

Mark Hughes was then appointed as the manager of Southampton until the end of the season.

The former Stoke and Manchester City boss arrived and helped Saints go on a four-match unbeaten run between April and May, leading them to a 17th-placed finish and top-flight safety.

