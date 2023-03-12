Lack of fight was unacceptable – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lack of fight was unacceptable – Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 8.01am
Trent Alexander-Arnold rued Liverpool’s ‘unacceptable’ performance (John Walton/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold rued Liverpool’s ‘unacceptable’ performance (John Walton/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has questioned Liverpool’s hunger in their surprise defeat to Premier League strugglers Bournemouth.

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium as Philip Billing’s effort took the hosts off the bottom of the table.

Mohamed Salah missed a second-half penalty to top off a miserable trip to the south coast for Liverpool, who were brought back down to earth having thrashed fierce rivals Manchester United 7-0 just six days earlier.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed a penalty during the loss at Bournemouth.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed a penalty during the loss at Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“This is the time of the season when everyone knows what they are fighting for and obviously Bournemouth are in a relegation battle,” Alexander-Arnold told liverpoolfc.com.

“They are fighting for survival. But every team in the league is fighting for something so it means a lot to get the three points.

“I think looking back on it now, they probably wanted it more than us and that is something that is unacceptable and we need to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Liverpool now face a trip to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg, Alexander-Arnold insists Jurgen Klopp’s side will give everything to try and turn around a hefty deficit at the Bernabeu.

“There’s only one more game before the internationals and it’s a huge one for us,” added the England defender.

“It’s one that we need to go and do something special, so all our focus is solely on that Real Madrid game now and it means that we can put everything into that game knowing that we’ve got days afterwards to recover.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored twice as Liverpool slipped to a 5-2 defeat in the Champions League.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored twice as Liverpool slipped to a 5-2 defeat in the Champions League (Jon Super/AP)

“So, it’s about throwing the kitchen sink at it and going all out and I think that’s what we’re going to do – it’s important to do that. Then we’ll get ready for an important run-in.”

For Bournemouth, the victory came off the back of a gut-wrenching loss at league leaders Arsenal a week prior.

They had led 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium only to be beaten by a Reiss Nelson strike deep into added time.

Billing opened the scoring with just 9.11 seconds on the clock in north London and was delighted to grab his sixth goal of the season to down Liverpool.

“We all put on a good display,” Billing told the club’s official website.

“The thoughts obviously from last week, it was a heartbreak but we knew if we came into this game at home, try to perform the same, it will eventually pay off and it did against a top side.

“After last week, it was tough going into this game. Of course it does put a dent in your confidence a little bit.

Philip Billing (left) scored the only goal as Bournemouth beat Liverpool.
Philip Billing, left, scored the only goal as Bournemouth beat Liverpool (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“But we just have to keep going, we just know we have to grind them out and try to get as many points as we can.

“A lot of people have probably written us off but if you look at the table, obviously it’s not what we want but I think we’ve played well – it’s just been we’ve conceded late goals.

“We haven’t been quite relentless and diligent enough but we were (against Liverpool) and we have to just carry it on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
4
McGill was owned by Graeme Carling.
McGill administrators probe money transfer from Dundee firm to ‘connected’ Graeme Carling business
3
5
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
6
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
7
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
8
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
9
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
10
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

More from The Courier

Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Most fines are not being paid. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
More than half of dog poo fines in Fife unpaid
Half of the fines issued by Angus Council over the last 12 months have not been paid. Image: Jason Hedges
Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year
Only three fines were paid in Dundee last year. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DDC Thomson
Just three dog fouling fines paid in Dundee last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented