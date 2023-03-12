Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes four for 12 as England set Bangladesh 118 to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes four for 12 as England set Bangladesh 118 to win

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 11.03am
Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone for Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone for Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four for 12 as England were all out for 117 in their bid to take their T20 series against Bangladesh to a decider in Dhaka.

Following a six-wicket defeat in Chattogram, England’s rejigged batting order were well positioned to go big after losing the toss, reaching 50 for one at the end of the powerplay.

Losing three wickets in 16 balls sucked away the momentum and Bangladesh’s spinners turned the screw, led by Mehidy on the same ground where he made his mark in the 2016 Test series between the teams.

Ben Duckett held England’s innings together after the cluster of wickets with a run-a-ball 28 after Phil Salt had registered 25 off 19 deliveries, having opened with Dawid Malan instead of Jos Buttler.

After losing the toss for the eighth time in a row in all formats this year, Buttler dropped himself to four, with Moeen Ali at three, in a bid to redress a disjointed batting unit.

The experiment did not work, with Duckett and Sam Curran (12 off 16 balls) forced into a rebuilding job, the pair putting on 34 in 32 deliveries before the latter was stumped off Mehidy.

England, who registered just 10 fours and two sixes on a turning pitch, lost their final three wickets in the last over with two run outs, including the debuting teenager Rehan Ahmed.

The 18-year-old, who became England’s youngest men’s T20 cricketer, made a run-a-ball 11 but the focus will now be on him and the rest of the bowling attack.

