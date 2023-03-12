Leeds head coach Javi Gracia defends his tactics after draw against Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds head coach Javi Gracia defends his tactics after draw against Brighton

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 12.29pm
Leeds head coach Javi Gracia praised his players for sticking to the game-plan against Brighton (Tim Goode/PA)
Leeds head coach Javi Gracia praised his players for sticking to the game-plan against Brighton (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia defended his tactics after his side twice hit back in a 2-2 home draw against high-flying Brighton.

Patrick Bamford’s deflected strike before the interval cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s header and Jack Harrison fired a superb equaliser after Brighton had regained the lead via his second-half own goal.

Leeds fans have grown accustomed to seeing their side adopt a more dynamic high-press style at Elland Road, but Gracia instructed his players not to press Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and sit deeper when out of possession.

The former Watford boss said: “To play against this team, in my opinion it’s very demanding.

“It’s very demanding because you have to know the way you have to have players, where, when and do it as a team.

“Because if you don’t know how to do it, they find a way to progress with different passes and a lot of mobility.

“They are a very good team, that’s why my players deserve credit because they followed the plan and did it well.”

Gracia had done his homework on Brighton, who have continued to make impressive progress this season in pursuit of European football under Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

“I know what happens when you go to press the goalkeeper against this team, I have seen many games,” Gracia added.

“I know what happens, so we prefer to wait and wait in the right moment to be compact.”

Brighton still created the game’s better chances, with Mac Allister and substitute Danny Welbeck guilty of glaring misses in either half.

Seagulls midfielder Solly March expressed his disappointment in his post-match interview at his side’s wayward finishing.

“Yes, definitely frustration,” March said. “We did enough to win the game, maybe had the chances to put the game to bed.

“It’s a tough place to come, especially when the atmosphere gets going.

“At 2-1, we would have liked to have seen the game out and get the three points, so yes, it is frustrating.”

Brighton leapfrogged Fulham into seventh place, two points behind Newcastle, with the Cottagers facing Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Leeds slipped into the bottom three before kick-off against Brighton after Bournemouth’s unlikely win against Liverpool.

Anxiety hung in the air at Elland Road and Brighton’s superiority helped keep the home fans subdued for extended periods.

March added: “I think we were better in the first half than the second, we really dominated the game.

“To be honest, they didn’t know what to do, so to go in at 1-1 at half-time was a bit of a killer out of nothing.

“That was frustrating, but to not even come away with the three points is even more frustrating.”

