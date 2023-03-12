Rangers see off Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers see off Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 3.07pm
Connor Goldson, left, put Rangers in front against Raith Rovers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Connor Goldson, left, put Rangers in front against Raith Rovers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers eventually wore down a resolute Raith Rovers side to run out comfortable 3-0 winners in a mostly low-key Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Ibrox.

The Championship side defended from the first whistle and nullified the Gers threat until the 42nd minute when defender Connor Goldson headed in from a Borna Barisic corner.

Rovers defender Ryan Nolan scored an own goal in the 58th minute to effectively end any chance of a shock before substitute Scott Arfield added a third for Michael Beale’s side with three minutes remaining.

The cup holders join Celtic, who just last month beat the Light Blues in the Viaplay Cup final, Championship side Inverness and the winners of Monday night’s Falkirk versus Ayr clash in the last-four draw.

Beale promised to play his strongest team and made only one change,  midfielder John Lundstram in for Ryan Jack, while left-back Ridvan Yilmaz was back on the bench following his long-term hamstring injury.

However, the visitors came close to taking an early and unlikely lead.

There was just over a minute gone when Goldson’s slack pass was intercepted in the centre circle by Rovers striker Esmael Goncalves and his lobbed shot was not too far off-target, with keeper Allan McGregor out of his goal.

The Kirkcaldy men retreated into their own penalty area and asked Rangers to break them down.

In the 10th minute Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald made a fine save at his near post from James Tavernier’s drive after the Gers captain had played a one-two with Lundstram.

However, Rangers were finding it tough to get through the packed defence.

As their side toiled, Gers fans became increasingly frustrated at the amount of times Rovers players required attention for injuries.

However, the breakthrough came just before the break when Goldson leapt at the back post to bullet in a header from Barisic’s delivery.

Without the usual noise from the Rangers fans’ group the Union Bears – Rangers revealed they had boycotted the game in protest as the club “would not permit the offensive anti-police banner display” – the atmosphere remained was flat going into the second half.

Rangers kept going and added a second just before the hour-mark when the luckless Nolan’s attempted clearance from a Tavernier cross ended up behind MacDonald.

The visitors began to tire as the holders pinned them back although they came close when Aidan Connolly’s cross from the left was missed by Goncalves at the back post.

Rangers made a triple substitution with Yilmaz back for the first time since October, coming on with John Souttar and Arfield for Goldson, Barisic and Fashion Sakala before McGregor foiled substitute Ethan Ross, just on for Goncalves.

MacDonald thwarted Arfield at his near post, diving to block a drive and it became a case of Rovers trying to prevent the scoreline from being stretched.

In the 79th minute Antonio Colak and Ryan Kent made way for Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi but in the 87th minute it was fellow substitute Arfield who took a pass from Todd Cantwell to knock the ball past MacDonald.

