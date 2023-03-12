Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton became the joint-leading points scorer in Guinness Six Nations history during Sunday’s 22-7 win over Scotland.

The 37-year-old moved level with Ronan O’Gara’s total of 557 after kicking a penalty and two conversions at Murrayfield.

Having made his championship debut in 2010, fly-half Sexton travelled to Edinburgh seven points shy of former international team-mate O’Gara.

Now the joint leading all-time Six Nations points scorer alongside our own Ronan O'Gara! 🙌#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/2vXPZGPE2Q — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 12, 2023

He achieved the feat in the 62nd minute of his 59th appearance in the tournament before being replaced by Ross Byrne nine minutes later.

The 2018 world player of the year leapfrogged ex-England star Jonny Wilkinson (546) into second place in the standings during last month’s win over France before sitting out his county’s round-three trip to Italy with a groin injury.

England skipper Owen Farrell is the second-highest active player, sitting in fourth spot overall on 517.

Sexton will hope to take the outright record in next weekend’s Dublin clash with England as Ireland chase the Grand Slam.

Johnny Sexton kicked seven points at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about the record before the game, he said: “It’s not something I ever set out to do.

“I’d rather not score another point and win a championship, win a Grand Slam than get the points record.

“If it comes, fantastic, but it’s not something I lose sleep over.

“If you do it, it’s an amazing mark to do. Ronan obviously had an amazing career and even just to be in that same conversation is enough for me.”