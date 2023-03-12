Top two power on as relegation battle heats up – 5 things from Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top two power on as relegation battle heats up – 5 things from Premier League

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 7.05pm
Arsenal moved five points clear again (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal moved five points clear again (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal and Manchester City kept pace with each other while things are tighter than ever at the bottom of the Premier League.

With attention also focused on matters off the pitch, this weekend’s action saw victories for the top two but some unexpected results lower down.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.

Relegation scrap

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto (left) and manager Gary O’Neil celebrate victory over Liverpool
Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto (left) and manager Gary O’Neil celebrate victory over Liverpool (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The fight to stay in the top flight looks set to go to the wire for all three positions. Normally, at least one or two clubs are cut adrift by this stage but the bottom nine clubs are covered by only five points after victories for Bournemouth and Everton and draws for Southampton, Leeds and West Ham. Leicester look in real danger after four defeats in a row, while Crystal Palace, Wolves and Nottingham Forest are also in the mix after losing this weekend.

Gunners holding firm

After the drama of last weekend’s last-gasp victory over Bournemouth, Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win against Fulham to restore their five-point lead over City at the top of the table. That made it five wins in a row in the league for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are showing no sign of faltering and also welcomed back Gabriel Jesus. April looks set to be a decisive month, though, with games against Liverpool, City and Chelsea.

Liverpool not there yet

Jurgen Klopp is grim faced after Liverpool's loss to Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp is grim faced after Liverpool’s loss to Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s side were brought back down to earth comprehensively after their hammering of Manchester United as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. The Cherries were not even flattered by the result and could have scored more, while Liverpool were disappointing across the board. Having looked favourites for fourth spot, they are now six points behind Tottenham, who claimed a much-needed win over Forest, while Newcastle returned to fifth.

Dyche and McNeil dream team

Dwight McNeil celebrates his goal against Brentford
Dwight McNeil celebrates his goal against Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

Dwight McNeil has not pulled up any trees in his first season with Everton following last summer’s move from Burnley but, reunited with former boss Sean Dyche, there are signs the winger could be a key figure if they are to escape relegation. McNeil, who has started every game under Dyche, scored the winner against Brentford on Saturday, and said of his boss: “He knew what type of player I am and the person I am off the pitch as well, which was massive.”

Costly Casemiro

Casemiro is consoled by Antony after being shown a red card
Casemiro is consoled by Antony after being shown a red card (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been one of the signings of the season but his discipline must be called into question after he was shown a second red card in little over a month. United at least took a point in a goalless draw with Southampton after playing more than 45 minutes with 10 men but the Brazilian will now miss four domestic matches having already sat out three. Erik ten Hag’s side look secure in the top four but Casemiro’s absence will be felt.

