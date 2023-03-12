Cameron Norrie beats Taro Daniel to reach fourth round of Indian Wells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Norrie advanced into the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after coming from behind to see off Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

The British number one, ranked 12th in the world, battled through to defeat world number 103 Daniel 6-7 (5) 7-5 6-2 in a contest lasting just over two hours and 40 minutes.

Norrie appeared destined for defeat after losing the opening set via a tiebreaker and going 4-1 down in the second.

But the 2021 Indian Wells champion rallied, taking the next four games in a row en route to claiming the set, and then broke Daniel twice early in the third as he completed the turnaround.

It is a 20th victory of the season for Norrie, who won the Rio Open last month, beating world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The 27-year-old said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video: “I was not really happy with myself, I should have won that first set, lots of chances, and I think it carried over a little bit into the start of the second set.

“But I was able to really play point for point and then really come back and play some of my best tennis.

“I played a solid third set and I think it could have been a lot more comfortable but he fought hard.

“I’m happy to be riding the wave right now, but I still have a lot of things to work on. It was not the prettiest of matches today, but I’ll take it.”