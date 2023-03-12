Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters suffers racist abuse online By Press Association March 12 2023, 10.27pm Kyle Walker-Peters in action for Southampton (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has suffered racist abuse online following Saints’ goalless draw at Manchester United. Several offensive replies, including monkey emojis, appeared on Sunday in the comments section under the full-back’s most recent – week-old – Instagram post. One racist term towards Walker-Peters followed a reference to United substitute Alejandro Garnacho. The closing stages of the contest at Old Trafford saw Garnacho writhe in pain after a Walker-Peters challenge on him in the box. The PA news agency has contacted Instagram for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close