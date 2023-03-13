The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 5.02am
England were thrashed by France at Twickenham (Ben Whitley/PA)
England were thrashed by France at Twickenham (Ben Whitley/PA)

Gary Lineker dominated the sporting headlines over the weekend after being stood down from Match of the Day presenting duties by the BBC.

In terms of action, there were big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League and Ireland in the Six Nations, while England were thrashed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Lineker (right) may not have spoken much in public amid the BBC storm surrounding him but he has not minded being seen. Instead of presenting Match of the Day on Saturday he was at his beloved Leicester’s clash with Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gabriel celebrates Arsenal's win at Fulham
On the field, Gabriel opened the scoring for Arsenal as they maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Damian Penaud scores against England
Away from the football, England crashed to a humiliating 53-10 defeat against France in the Guinness Six Nations. Damian Penaud (above) scored two of Les Bleus’ seven tries (Adam Davy/PA)
James Lowe scores against Scotland
James Lowe was on the scoresheet as Ireland moved closer to the Grand Slam with a 22-7 win over Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
George North (left) and Rio Dyer (right) celebrate Wales' win in Italy
George North (left) and Rio Dyer (right) celebrated after Wales beat Italy 29-17 in Rome for their first win of this year’s Six Nations (David Davies/PA)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Erling Haaland scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Manchester City kept up their pursuit of Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mohamed Salah misses a penalty at Bournemouth
It was a story of penalty woe for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah missed from 12 yards in a shock 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Casemiro (right) after being sent off against Southampton
Casemiro (right) was sent off as Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler chipped in at the eighth as he produced a commanding performance to win the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass (Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo)
Taskin Ahmed (left) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (right) celebrate Bangladesh's win over England
Taskin Ahmed (left) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (right) saw Bangladesh home to a series-winning four-wicket victory in the second T20 international against England in Mirpur (Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo)
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr scored a stunning winner as Chelsea beat Manchester United to leapfrog them at the top of the Women’s Super League (Steven Paston/PA)
Marc Sneyd celebrates his try against Hull
Marc Sneyd scored 24 points as Salford thrashed his former club Hull 60-14 in the Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)

