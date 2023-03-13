Ollie Lawrence ruled out of England’s clash with Ireland due to hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Lawrence ruled out of England’s clash with Ireland due to hamstring injury

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 8.52am Updated: March 13 2023, 9.26am
Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of England’s final Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland because of a damaged hamstring.

Lawrence sustained the injury during the final quarter of Saturday’s 53-10 mauling by France that registered the team’s heaviest ever defeat at Twickenham.

Guy Porter has been drafted into a 36-man training squad as centre cover but Manu Tuilagi is also available having completed his suspension for dangerous play.

Until the shattering collapse against France, Lawrence had been a success story of England’s Championship on account of blockbuster displays against Italy and Wales.

The 23-year-old was overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s Six Nations initial squad only to became a powerful presence at inside centre – at least until the current champions went on the rampage at Twickenham.

Ollie Lawrence limped off early against France
The remainder of the starting XV and bench in action against France have been retained, meaning Borthwick has so far opted against wielding the axe in response to England’s third heaviest defeat of all time.

The next indication of whether any players have paid the price for the seven-try rout will come when the squad is trimmed on Tuesday afternoon with Borthwick naming his team for the Dublin finale on Thursday.

Tuilagi has yet to play in this year’s Six Nations having been overlooked for the opener against Wales and Italy a week later, and he was then given a reduced three-match ban for striking with the forearm on club duty for Sale.

He would be a like-for-like replacement for Lawrence, bringing far greater experience than four-cap rookie Porter, who has yet to convince in an England jersey.

Second row Jonny Hill, prop Will Collier and wing Ollie Hassell-Collins return to the 36, but prop Joe Heyes and number Sam Simmonds have been left out. Courtney Lawes had already been ruled out by a shoulder problem.

England 36-man training squad –

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), W Collier (Harlequins), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Hill (Sale Sharks), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), G Ford (Sale Sharks), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), C Murley (Harlequins), G Porter (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), A Watson (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

