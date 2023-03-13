Connor Goldson pleased with Rangers recovery after third straight victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Goldson pleased with Rangers recovery after third straight victory

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 9.02am
Connor Goldson (left on the Rangers goal trail again (Steve Welsh/PA)
Connor Goldson (left on the Rangers goal trail again (Steve Welsh/PA)

Connor Goldson hailed a winning week for Rangers as the perfect antidote to their Viaplay Cup final pain last month.

The Light Blues were left reeling after the 2-1 defeat by their Old Firm rivals Celtic at Hampden Park last month.

However, Michael Beale’s side bounced back with a 3-1 home cinch Premiership win against Kilmarnock last Saturday, a 4-1 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road in midweek  and a 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Championship side Raith Rovers in Govan on Sunday.

Goldson, 30, who scored his third Gers goal of the season with a header to break the deadlock against Ian Murray’s side, told RangersTV: “It has been a good week.

“The week before was really disappointing and we had the challenge to bounce back from that and we know at this football club you are expected to win games of football, so it has been a good week.

“It hasn’t been easy, two home games and a trip to Easter Road, but we have managed to come out with three wins which is important.

“We are into a  semi-final and we need to go and make that into the final and then win this competition.”

It was all a bit of a grind for the cup holders against a well-organised and resolute Raith side until Goldson powered in a header from a Borna Barisic corner just before the break to make it two goals in a week for the centre-back, as well as an own goal against Hibs.

Rovers defender Ryan Nolan sliced the ball into his own net in the 58th minute before Gers substitute Scott Arfield added a third with three minutes remaining following a trademark run into the box.

Goldson said: “That’s three in three now – just one in the wrong net.

“In games where  it is hard to break down the opposition, it is important that that we have to be a threat from set-pieces.

“I wanted to score more goals this season so thankfully in the last week I have managed to get two.

“The goal came at an important time because in the first half we probably got a little bit impatient and we started to try to force a few things because the goal hadn’t come.

“So it was definitely important to get the first goal before half-time.”

