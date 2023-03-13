What now for England as inquest begins in wake of record-breaking France mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What now for England as inquest begins in wake of record-breaking France mauling

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 9.32am
England suffered a record-breaking defeat to France (Ben Whitley/PA)
England suffered a record-breaking defeat to France (Ben Whitley/PA)

England have begun the inquest into their biggest defeat at Twickenham in the stadium’s 116-year history after France dazzled their way to a 53-10 victory.

Ireland in Dublin is the final assignment of the Six Nations for Steve Borthwick’s men before preparation for the autumn’s World Cup ramps up and here the PA news agency looks at the fallout from Saturday’s debacle.

What went wrong?

England v France – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
England were no match for brilliant France (Adam Davy/PA)

For all but a brief spell in the third quarter, England were overpowered in the contact area and many of their failings stemmed from that. France were magnificent, playing rugby from another world to plunder seven tries, but the way the home pack were physically dominated was disturbing. The obvious powerful differential was compound by England’s lack of intensity that meant they lost the collisions time after time.

What can be done?

England v France – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
England head coach Steve Borthwick has some thinking to do (Ben Whitley/PA)

Head coach Borthwick has three main levers he can pull – change the tactics, change the personnel and change the mindset. The gameplan will be adjusted as Ireland’s strength lies in their tactical cohesion rather than the type of power brought to bear by France, while Borthwick is certain to freshen up the team. How he picks his players up off the canvas will be the biggest challenge as it was the type of result that leaves permanent scarring.

Who could be dropped?

England RFU Training – Twickenham Stadium – Friday March 11th
Alex Dombrandt’s place in the team could be under threat Steve Parsons/PA)

Number eight Alex Dombrandt and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet are the most in danger, while centre Henry Slade can not be far behind. Dombrandt was the most ineffectual of the forwards on a day when he needed to get stuck in and Van Poortvliet has struggled ever since the July tour to Australia, potentially benefiting from a spell out of the team. Slade, meanwhile, has played three games yet has barely been seen.

Do England have a chance in Dublin?

It is hard to envisage any scenario whereby Ireland – installed as 1/8 favourites by bookmakers – fail to claim their first Grand Slam since 2018. Andy Farrell has guided the Irish to the summit of the global rankings and even allowing for the number of injuries sustained in Sunday’s win over Scotland at Murrayfield, they have the firepower to see off one of the weakest England teams in Six Nations history. Accurate, relentless, skilful – Ireland take some stopping as even France discovered to their cost in round two.

What does this mean for the World Cup?

  • England
  • Japan
  • Argentina
  • Samoa
  • Chile

Passage into the quarter-final was taken as a given but on the evidence visible at Twickenham on Saturday England’s Pool D clashes with Argentina and Japan are fraught with danger. Borthwick has one competitive match followed by four warm-up games to shape the side – precious little time given the mess he inherited from Eddie Jones. Ambitions are being revised and if they get out of a group that is completed by Samoa and Chile, they will have done well.

