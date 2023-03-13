David Moyes retains board backing as he looks to guide West Ham to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes retains board backing as he looks to guide West Ham to safety

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.00pm
David Moyes is battling against relegation (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes is battling against relegation (John Walton/PA)

David Moyes retains the support of the West Ham hierarchy despite the threat of relegation.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa left the Hammers outside the bottom three on goal difference alone.

But the PA news agency understands there is no appetite at the club to make a managerial change and that owner David Sullivan is backing Moyes to keep them up, just as he has twice before.

Moyes, who guided West Ham to sixth and seventh-placed finishes in the previous two seasons, as well as the Europa League semi-finals last term, remains confident they can climb away from trouble.

“I hope so, that’s the plan,” said the former Everton boss. “My plan when I came here was to make sure we got a team in the top half of the league regularly.

“Sixth or seventh was great, a fantastic achievement I think in the two years. My plan was not to come back and be taking a team just outside of the bottom three or in the bottom three.

“The plan was to be much higher, but I’ve been here before at another club where you sometimes have good seasons and sometimes have a bad one.

“We’re looking at the Premier League this year and who would’ve said Arsenal would be top of the league? If you look at how well Brentford are doing and Brighton and Fulham, maybe a lot of people wouldn’t have said that either, so it can change.

“The Premier League has got a league now where you just never know what’s going to happen. If things don’t go quite right, a few injuries or you don’t start so well, you can be chasing it.

“I’m hoping that all the experience I’ve got can help in some way but ultimately, I need the players to be playing really well. I think we’ve got good players and I think the players can play better than they are showing.”

The Hammers have taken eight points from their last four home matches but their away form remains a concern, heightened by an alarming 4-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend.

On Sunday Ollie Watkins headed Villa into the lead but Said Benrahma’s penalty, after Leon Bailey fouled Lucas Paqueta, earned West Ham a point.

Watkins has scored in his last four away matches, the first Villa player to do so since Dwight Yorke in 1998.

“He’s scoring because he’s a good striker and we have to help him by trying to get him in the box,” said manager Unai Emery.

“Sometimes I’m being demanding with him. I try to improve him in the small spaces to move better and to be in the box, to be more efficient.

“His movement and his comfort with the ball, that is his improvement. He’s demanding and critical of himself. He’s listening.”

