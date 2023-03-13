Australian David Saker to return as England fast bowling coach for Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Australian David Saker to return as England fast bowling coach for Ashes

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.03pm
David Saker, centre, will be England’s bowling coach in this summer’s Ashes (James Ross/PA)
David Saker, centre, will be England’s bowling coach in this summer’s Ashes (James Ross/PA)

David Saker will once again cross the Ashes divide this summer after being confirmed as England’s fast bowling coach for a hotly-anticipated five-Test series.

The Victorian was part of the backroom staff as England claimed their only series win Down Under in 36 years in 2010/11 while he was in Australia’s dressing room when they regained the urn in 2017/18.

He rejoined England under white-ball head coach Matthew Mott before last year’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, where Test captain Ben Stokes approached Saker about a specialist role for Australia’s visit.

Ben Stokes, pictured, wanted David Saker as part of England's backroom staff for the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes, pictured, wanted David Saker as part of England’s backroom staff for the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I said ‘yes’ straight away because of the magnitude of the occasion,” Saker said. “Once Stokesy pushed it, it made it an easy decision. It’s looking to be a hell of a series with these two teams.”

James Anderson has been juggling his playing duties with an ad-hoc consultancy role in the absence of a designated fast bowling coach in England’s Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand this winter.

But Saker will fill the vacuum and sit alongside fellow assistants Marcus Trescothick, Jeetan Patel and Paul Collingwood under Brendon McCullum, who has inspired England’s Test team to 10 wins in 12 matches.

There will be fierce competition for an England spot, especially among the fast bowlers although with five Tests in six and a half weeks, Stokes wants as many options as possible with rotation likely.

Saker worked extensively with Australia’s vaunted frontline attack led by Pat Cummins from 2016 to 2019, leaving his post 11 months after the Cape Town ball-tampering affair, but feels the express pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to complement the seamers gives England an edge in their own backyard.

“To win an Ashes and a big series you need a good battery of fast bowlers and that is definitely the case with England, but you can say the same about the Australians too,” Saker said.

“The outliers are obviously the 150kmh bowlers. It’s exciting if we can have Jofra and Wood available, whether you play them together is another thing but I think you need that pace against the Australians.

“Playing in English conditions I think it puts their bowling group in front of the Australians, without a doubt. It’ll come down to whatever team can bat the best really, I think both sides know that.”

Saker, who worked with England from 2010 to 2015, is relishing the opportunity to work with Anderson and Stuart Broad again.

The veteran pair flourished under Saker and continue to blaze a trail with 1,261 Test wickets between them. Anderson, at 40, especially continues to defy expectations.

Stokes and Brendon McCullum, right, have led England to 10 wins in their last 12 Tests (Steven Paston/PA)
Stokes and Brendon McCullum, right, have led England to 10 wins in their last 12 Tests (Steven Paston/PA)

“I am quite close with Jimmy so it’s great to see his journey – I played cricket against him when he was 16 or 17 so to think he’s still playing cricket now is extraordinary,” the 56-year-old Saker said.

“His accuracy is amazing, he’s still got that amazing skill, probably doesn’t swing the ball like he used to but he doesn’t need to. He uses his wobble seam really well, he wears teams down.

“He and Stuart have evolved amazingly well. When Stuart first came in, he was quite fast, had that X-factor about him, but he again evolved to be a very accurate, dangerous bowler, using that wobble seam.

“The amazing thing about Stuart and Jimmy, their body just doesn’t let them down. Because they’ve got all this knowledge and their action’s so repeatable, it’s an easy game for them at the moment.”

Stuart Broad, left and James Anderson have 1,261 Test wickets between them (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad, left and James Anderson have 1,261 Test wickets between them (David Davies/PA)

Saker has also agreed to be in situ for the defence of England’s World Cup crown later this year, with the twin challenges falling outside the Big Bash League, where he is head coach of Melbourne Renegades.

“It’s tour-by-tour really,” he said, ahead of England’s dead rubber T20 against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Obviously I have a job with Melbourne Renegades and want to hold on to that. If anything conflicts with that I won’t be doing any work.

“I get asked a lot by my friends at home if it’s unusual working for England. But it’s like any job, really. If you get offered work and you haven’t got work, you take it. That’s what it’s all about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
David Saker, centre, will be England’s bowling coach in this summer’s Ashes (James Ross/PA)
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented