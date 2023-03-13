Alexander Isak relishing being a part of Newcastle’s battle for top-four finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexander Isak relishing being a part of Newcastle’s battle for top-four finish

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.16pm
Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (second right) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (second right) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Record signing Alexander Isak is relishing the task of getting to grips with Newcastle’s all-action style after helping to re-ignite their charge for a top-four finish.

The £60million striker opened the scoring in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolves at St James’ Park having replaced Callum Wilson, who had missed training through illness during the week, in the starting line-up.

His inclusion came days after head coach Eddie Howe admitted he was not yet ready to play 90 minutes on a regular basis after a lengthy lay-off with a thigh injury, but only at the the intensity required by the Magpies’ front-foot approach.

Isak, 23, said: “I played almost 70 minutes, emptied myself and sometimes that’s enough. Then you’ve got fresh legs and fresh players to come in and make an impact like they did. It’s something we have in this team which is really important for us.

“I feel confident and I think I can get fitter, but I feel fit and I feel good when I’m out there and I’m not having any troubles. But I’ll just keep on working.

“The intensity is tough, but I enjoy it. I enjoy it way more like this, intense and everything goes quickly and this type of football where you have more actions for yourself as well. It’s hard work and it’s tough, but I really enjoy it.”

Isak headed the home side into a 26th-minute lead from Kieran Trippier’s free-kick minutes after keeper Nick Pope had perhaps been fortunate to escape a second red card in three appearances after colliding with striker Raul Jimenez in the box as he attempted to atone for a loose touch.