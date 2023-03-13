Reds seek Madrid miracle and pressure on City – Champions League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reds seek Madrid miracle and pressure on City – Champions League talking points

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 1.32pm Updated: March 13 2023, 1.34pm
Liverpool have a mountain to climb after suffering a record home European defeat to Real Madrid last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool have a mountain to climb after suffering a record home European defeat to Real Madrid last month (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City and Liverpool are back in Champions League action this week for the second legs of their round-of-16 ties.

City take on Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium and Liverpool travel to Real Madrid. Porto v AC Milan and Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt complete this week’s fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the main talking points.

Reds must scale mountain

Liverpool face a Herculean task in their bid to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit after falling to their record European home defeat three weeks ago. They have pulled off some stunning Champions League comebacks, hitting back from three-goal deficits in the 2005 final against AC Milan in Istanbul and in the 2019 semi-finals against Barcelona, but if Jurgen Klopp’s side could turn their last-16 tie around at the Bernabeu, it would arguably top the lot.

Will Real hoodoo be broken?

Liverpool lost out to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final
Liverpool lost out to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final (Adam Drury/PA)

Liverpool must end a 14-year hoodoo to reach the quarter-finals for a fifth time in six years. It was 2009 when the Merseysiders last got the better of Madrid – winning 4-0 at Anfield at the same stage of the tournament. The Spaniards have proved the dominant force in seven meetings since with six wins and one draw. Two of those wins for Los Blancos came in Champions League finals, 2018 in Kyiv when Gareth Bale scored twice and last season in Paris.

Pressure all on City

Manchester City are big favourites to reach the quarter-finals for a seventh time in the last eight seasons after returning from Leipzig with a 1-1 draw. A Champions League triumph with City remains Pep Guardiola’s driving force, but his side must stay focused on the here and now against dangerous opponents. Leipzig beat City at home in the group stages last season and the pressure is all on the English champions to progress.

A night made for Haaland?

Crystal Palace v Manchester City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Erling Haaland has had a prolific first season at Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

During Guardiola’s six seasons in charge, City have progressed beyond the Champions League quarter-finals twice, coming closest to glory when losing to Chelsea in the 2021 final before being knocked out by Real Madrid after extra time in last season’s semi-finals. But Erling Haaland could make the difference. The Norwegian goal machine – 34 in 35 appearances in all competitions this season – was signed with nights like this in mind.

Napoli juggernaut rumbles on

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli are 18 points clear at the top of Serie A
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli are 18 points clear at the top of Serie A (Nick Potts/PA)

Napoli are expected to finish the job against Eintracht Frankfurt after a 2-0 win in the first leg in Germany and maintain their stunning season under Luciano Spalletti. The runaway Serie A leaders – 18 points clear at the top – have won all bar six matches in all competitions this term and will take some stopping in the Champions League. Porto will also fancy their chances of overhauling a 1-0 deficit against AC Milan at Estadio do Dragao in this week’s other last-16 tie.

