Taking a closer look at the relegation battle in the Premier League

The Premier League relegation race is shaping into one of the biggest scrambles in memory.

Nine clubs are separated by just five points after the latest round of matches, with most having 12 left to play.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each of those clubs involved.

Crystal Palace – 12th, 27 pts

Palace have slipped to within striking distance of all their relegation rivals after failing to win a league game this year. Patrick Vieira’s side have won once and collected only eight points in 12 games since the World Cup break.

Wolves – 13th, 27 pts

Wolves were second-bottom when Julen Lopetegui took charge in November and four league wins lifted them clear of danger. But one win in five has left them four points above the bottom three, having played a game more than all their rivals bar Everton.

Nottingham Forest – 14th, 26 pts

A five-game winless run has seen Forest slip to within two points of the bottom three and their latest defeat at Tottenham coincided with wins for Bournemouth and Everton, while Leeds and Southampton also picked up a point.

Everton – 15th, 25 pts

🚨 A return for the siren💪 A return to winning ways A look back at Saturday's victory over Brentford. #EVEBRE — Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2023

Everton’s third 1-0 home win under Sean Dyche, against Brentford on Saturday, lifted them out of the drop zone, but they face Chelsea (away), Tottenham (home) and Manchester United (away) in their next three matches.

Leicester – 16th, 24 pts

The Foxes are in freefall after losing four straight league games. They were comfortably in mid-table before the World Cup break, but have taken seven points from 11 games since – less than any other club since Boxing Day.

West Ham – 17th, 24 pts

David Moyes’ struggling side edged out of the bottom three on goal difference after Saturday’s home draw against Aston Villa, but were booed off at full-time again after one league win in six. They have won only two of their nine league games this year.

Bournemouth – 18th, 24 pts

A perfect day in so many ways… Thank you for being there with us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nWbOEeMKLi — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 11, 2023

The Cherries’ 1-0 win against Liverpool was one of the shock results of the season and combined with their rivals dropping points lifted them off the foot of the table and helped throw the relegation battle wide open.

Leeds – 19th, 23 pts

Leeds clinched a vital point in Saturday’s draw against Brighton, but had dropped into the relegation places before kick-off after Everton’s win and it was not enough to lift them out. One victory in 13 league games fairly reflects their struggles this season.

Southampton – 20th, 22 pts

An unlikely goalless draw at Manchester United kept the Saints in touch with those above them despite slipping into bottom spot. Recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester have kept their heads above water.