Newcastle celebrations and a Christchurch thriller – Monday's sporting social By Press Association March 13 2023, 5.56pm Newcastle United's Alexander Isak Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13. Football Newcastle were celebrating their return to winning ways. A very good morning! 😁 pic.twitter.com/SB5U5EciHI— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2023 🫶 @asaintmaximin pic.twitter.com/biVT5oiBU5— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2023 Willockinho ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GQCVROre7P— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2023 Back on track!!! 🖤🤍 #nufc pic.twitter.com/WycqT68ect— Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) March 12, 2023 We've missed these! 😍HOWAY THE LADS! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8wYmrsROJa— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 12, 2023 There was bad news for Juventus and Paul Pogba. Medical Update | Pogba and Bonucci ⤵️— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 13, 2023 Happy birthdays. Happy 30th birthday, @TyroneMings! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vNGTPEe3PJ— England (@England) March 13, 2023 Happy 50th Birthday, Edgar Davids 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZSZU6tP7tw— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 13, 2023 The Pitbull turns 5️⃣0️⃣ today 🎉Enjoy it, @esdavids! 😎 pic.twitter.com/8LyU8Da7ZI— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 13, 2023 Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC are teaming up. FC Bayern and @LAFC have announced a new joint venture to assist with the development of young talent ⤵️— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 13, 2023 Cricket New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in dramatic fashion. A thriller in Christchurch. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/7hv2j4bEjJ— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 13, 2023 Test cricket, you beauty! ❤️#WTC23 | #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/7l7Yjmzraz— ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2023 Formula One Valtteri Bottas enjoyed another ride. weekend warrior 🚲#VB77 #Barolo @canyon_bikes 📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/X39mQ20AOW— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 12, 2023 Golf Tommy Fleetwood's Sunday at The Players didn't go quite to plan. 🙄🙄**+#%}^!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/llLdZwKTfJ— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) March 13, 2023