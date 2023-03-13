Marcus Smith demands beleaguered England ‘stand up and fight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Smith demands beleaguered England ‘stand up and fight’

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 10.02pm Updated: March 13 2023, 10.14pm
Marcus Smith says England will come out fighting against Ireland (Ben Whitley/PA)
Marcus Smith says England will come out fighting against Ireland (Ben Whitley/PA)

Marcus Smith insists England are ready to climb off the canvas for their shot to nothing in Dublin as they look to avoid another Guinness Six Nations mismatch.

Smith views Saturday’s showdown with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at the Aviva Stadium as a “free swing” on the basis no one is giving England even a puncher’s chance of ruining the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Having crashed to a record-breaking 53-10 defeat by France at Twickenham in round four, they have been installed as 7-1 underdogs to upstage the world’s number one ranked side in their last competitive fixture before the World Cup.

Failure would see them finish with just two wins for a third successive Six Nations, but Smith insists his team will come out fighting.

Marcus Smith (left) remains in the selection picture against Ireland but Ollie Lawrence (left) has been ruled out by injury
Marcus Smith (left) remains in the selection picture against Ireland but Ollie Lawrence (right) has been ruled out by injury (Ben Whitley/PA)

“We’re in a tough period at the minute and it’s perfect for us,” the Harlequins fly-half said.

“We’ve got to get better quickly because the challenge doesn’t come much greater than Ireland away in Dublin.

“There’s only one way to go now and that’s to stand up and fight as hard as we can and play as hard as we can for the shirt.

“We’ve spoken about sticking together because there’s going to be a lot of noise and a lot of pressure on us. We’ve got to become tighter as opposed to splinter.

“This is a big test of our togetherness as a squad and of our resolve. There’s no better week for this than a free swing at Ireland.

“Time is against us, but I believe we’ve still got time. With the characters we’ve got in the group we can turn things around very quickly.

“We’ve got a week now to right some wrongs and we’ve got to get on the same page quickly.”

France amassed seven tries as they rampaged through Twickenham, inflicting England’s heaviest defeat in the tournament since it was founded in 1882.

“We didn’t build up in the week to lose like that,” said Smith, whose return at fly-half quickly turned into a nightmare as England were pulverised in the contact area.

“We’ll look at our individual performances and team performance because, with where we want to go in the next six months and in the years ahead, that wasn’t good enough.

“We’ll work as hard as we can this week to be better, but it’s a good indicator of where we are on this journey.”

Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of the climax to the Six Nations because of a hamstring injury, placing Manu Tuilagi in the frame to fill the vacancy at inside centre.

