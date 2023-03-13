Falkirk come from behind to book spot in Scottish Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Falkirk come from behind to book spot in Scottish Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 10.04pm
Falkirk booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Substitute Kai Kennedy’s late strike earned Falkirk a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Ayr United to set up a Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness.

Somerset Park striker Dipo Akinyemi drove in his 21st goal of the season for Lee Bullen’s Championship side after 12 minutes before the home side got going, eventually and deservedly levelling in the 66th minute through a Callumn Morrison penalty.

Ayr’s Chris Maguire hit a post with a penalty in the 81st minute before Kennedy fired home a deflected drive minutes later to put John McGlynn’s League One side into the last four for the first time since 2015.

They reached the final that year before losing to Inverness, whom they were drawn against in the semi-finals moments after the final whistle, with Celtic facing Rangers in the other tie.

There were still queues trying to enter the ground when the game began, with Akinyemi making an early impression and, after Falkirk themselves had started to threaten, firing the visitors into an early lead.

There was still plenty to do when the powerful forward made space for himself on the edge of the box after gathering a Sam Ashford header, but he turned defender Coll Donaldson and drilled a shot low past goalkeeper Brian Kinnear.

Flares came on to the pitch from the stand which housed the Ayr fans, delaying the restart, but when the game did get back under way Akinyemi soon tested Kinnear with another drive, this time saved at the expense of a corner, which came to nothing.

The former Welling player then missed Ashford’s inviting cross from the left just a yard from goal as the Bairns wobbled under pressure.

Falkirk came back into the game and in the 35th minute Donaldson headed over from a Max Kucheriavyi corner at the second attempt, then elicited more groans when he mis-kicked in front of goal after the ball fell for him at the next corner.

The home side continued their more assertive play into the second half and Ayr had to work hard to repel a series of attacks.

McGlynn brought on Gary Oliver and Kennedy for Aidan Nesbitt and Matthew Wright around the hour mark and the Bairns were soon level.

The Falkirk fans roared for the penalty referee Nick Walsh awarded it for handball against Frankie Musonda following a corner and Morrison drove his spot-kick low past Aidan McAdams and into the corner of the net.

Ayr, startled by their situation, fought back immediately and Kinnear made saves from Akinyemi, Ashford and then Akinyemi again as a cracking cup tie continued apace.

Walsh again pointed to the spot when Donaldson felled Musonda inside the box, but Maguire hit a post and then touched the ball again to be penalised.

Two minutes later Falkirk snatched victory as Kennedy’s long-distance drive took a deflection off the luckless Musonda and beat McAdams, who also had to make an injury-time save from Morrison to prevent a third.

