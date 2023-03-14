Jack Draper beats Andy Murray in first ATP Tour clash between British pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Draper beats Andy Murray in first ATP Tour clash between British pair

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 9.09am Updated: March 14 2023, 10.17am
Jack Draper defeated Andy Murray to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Jack Draper defeated Andy Murray to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Jack Draper said he was “privileged” to have been on court with Andy Murray after beating the three-time grand-slam winner at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Draper won 7-6 (6) 6-2 in two hours in his first ATP Tour clash with his fellow Briton.

Murray had a set point in the first but Draper saved it with an ace and the 21-year-old went on to book a fourth-round clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

In an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, Draper said: “I’ve looked up to Andy since I was so young.

“I watched him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 and then I’ve had the opportunity to get to know him and practise with him often since 2019.

“He’s a really special person, a great champion, great human being and I’m privileged to play against him on this court.”

Draper’s win lifted him up to 43rd in the live ATP rankings, having started the week at 56th, one place below the 35-year-old Scot.

Andy Murray struggled with fatigue
Andy Murray struggled with fatigue (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Draper, who defeated British number two Dan Evans in the second round, added: “Beating Dan and Andy, that’s about as much confidence as I’d need for that (Alcaraz) match.

“Carlos is another level up, he’s been number one in the world, had an exceptional year last year, so it would be amazing to play him again in another real battle.”

Murray, who was averaging more then three hours per match in 2023 prior to his last two outings, felt tiredness got the better of him.

“In the tie-break I had a few opportunities but he came up with a really good return on the six-all point and then the second set was tough for me physically,” he told BBC Sport.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz will be Jack Draper’s next opponent (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

“Just a bit of fatigue to be honest – recently I’ve played quite a lot of long matches and the first set was very tough physically for both of us, and here it’s not that easy to finish points.”

Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the third round to become the second fastest player to reach 100 ATP Tour wins.

The 19-year-old now has a 100-32 win-loss tour-level record and is behind only John McEnroe (100-31) on the list of players to reach the milestone, ahead of Andre Agassi (100-35), Rafael Nadal (100-37), Mats Wilander and Jimmy Connors (both 100-38).

Draper and Alcaraz have met once previously, at the indoor event in Basel last autumn, with the Spaniard winning a tight contest.

