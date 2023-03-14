Man who racially abused Ivan Toney online banned from every stadium in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man who racially abused Ivan Toney online banned from every stadium in England

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.30am Updated: March 14 2023, 12.51pm
Ivan Toney shared the abusive messages in October (Adam Davy/PA)
Ivan Toney shared the abusive messages in October (Adam Davy/PA)

A man who racially abused Brentford’s Ivan Toney on social media has become the first person to be banned from every English stadium under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

Twenty-four-year-old Antonio Neill sent the message via Toney’s Instagram account in October last year, with the player sharing it publicly, prompting a police investigation.

Neill, of Robert Street, North Shields, pleaded guilty before Newcastle magistrates on January 25 to sending an offensive message. On Monday he received a four-month sentence suspended for two years and a three-year ban from attending football matches in England.

The ban extended to clubs in the Premier League, the Championship, Leagues One and Two and the National League, as well as to England home internationals, qualifying matches and tournaments played overseas.

Neill is the first person to receive such a sentence under the new legislation introduced last year, which brought in new powers for courts to ban offenders who engage in abuse and commit hate crimes online.

Superintendent Scott Cowie, hate crime lead for Northumbria Police, said on Brentford’s website: “Discrimination has absolutely no place in any society, whether out in our communities or online.

“I am therefore delighted that the seriousness of Neill’s offence has been reflected with this banning order, which forbids him from attending any regulated football in the United Kingdom.

“I hope this reinforces our commitment to taking action against anybody who commits a hate crime – it will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts.”

Toney has repeatedly been the target of online racist abuse this season. As well as the offence committed by Neill, the striker was also sent racist messages following Brentford’s draw with Arsenal in February.

Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Ivan Toney received the abuse after scoring twice for Brentford against Brighton in October (John Walton/PA)

The Premier League said at the time it was supporting Brentford with their investigations into the incident, adding that the league “condemns all forms of discrimination”.

Neill’s sentence relates to messages sent after Toney had scored twice to help his side beat Brighton 2-0 on October 14, with the striker making the posts public the following morning.

Chief constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, added: “This result makes it clear that there are real consequences for those people who think they can hide behind a keyboard to post hateful comments.

“I’m pleased the new legislation has enabled a banning order to be issued in this case, which shows that the police, CPS and the courts are taking these offences very seriously.”

Kick It Out praised Northumbria Police and Brentford and urged both the government and social media companies to introduce “meaningful reforms and legislation”.

The campaign group said on Twitter: “This is a landmark decision which we hope will set the standard for similar cases going forward.

“We would like to thank @northumbriapol and @BrentfordFC for their work in this case and for highlighting that online abuse has no place in our society.

“It is imperative that social media companies and the government now play their part by stepping up to introduce meaningful reforms and legislation that protects people from online abuse.”

In a separate incident, Kent Police revealed on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man has been charged after allegedly shouting homophobic and racist abuse during Gillingham’s home Carabao Cup tie against Exeter in August.

In a statement, released on Gillingham’s official website, Kent Police said the man from Dartford “was released on bail pending further enquiries and has now received a postal summons to attend Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17 2023.

“The man is charged with two public order offences in addition to being drunk at a sports ground during a sporting event and failing to comply with a Football Banning Order.”

Superintendent Elena Hall added: “Kent Police has a strong working relationship with football clubs throughout the county and we support them in their efforts to eradicate abuse of all kinds from the sport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented