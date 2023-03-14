England undermined by poor fielding before restricting Bangladesh to 158

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England undermined by poor fielding before restricting Bangladesh to 158

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 11.00am Updated: March 14 2023, 11.03am
Jofra Archer (centre) reacted after Rehan Ahmed dropped a catch (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jofra Archer (centre) reacted after Rehan Ahmed dropped a catch (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England were undermined by a slipshod fielding performance but a strong finish from their bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 158 for two in Dhaka.

While Jos Buttler won the toss for the first time in nine attempts this year, England’s bid to avoid a T20 series whitewash was undermined by basic errors, with Rehan Ahmed and Ben Duckett dropping catches.

Litton Das was shelled by Duckett on 51 and went on to amass 73 off 57 deliveries and put on 84 for the second wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto, whose fine series continued with 47 not out off 36 balls.

While Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan were the only wicket-takers, England’s quicks offered remarkable control at the death as Bangladesh added just 27 runs in the last five overs, conceding only one four.

Litton and Rony Talukdar put on 46 in the powerplay but the partnership should have been ended, only for the latter’s top-edge to slip through the fingers of Ahmed, leaving bowler Jofra Archer covering his eyes with his hands.

A couple of mistakes in the outfield followed but Rony’s drop did not prove too pivotal as the opener’s attempted reverse sweep off Rashid – the pick of England’s bowlers with one for 23 – took a toe-end and ballooned back to the leg-spinner.

Chris Jordan (left) and his England team-mates celebrate the dismissal of Litton Das (front)
Chris Jordan (left) claimed the wicket of Litton Das (front) (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Shortly after passing fifty, Litton whacked Archer into the deep and, while Duckett could not cling on after running to deep midwicket, Jordan removed the opener with a slower ball that carried to Phil Salt.

Jordan, Archer and Sam Curran bowled well at the death, with the latter conceding just four runs in the final over.

