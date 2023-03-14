Edu says preparations for next season are already under way at Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Edu says preparations for next season are already under way at Arsenal

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.02pm Updated: March 14 2023, 12.16pm
Edu insists work is already being done at Arsenal to get them ahead for the summer transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)
Edu insists work is already being done at Arsenal to get them ahead for the summer transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal sporting director Edu has admitted plans are already being put in place for this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners hold a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after last weekend’s 3-0 win at Fulham.

January recruit Leonardo Trossard, who signed after Chelsea pipped Arsenal to the transfer of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, set up all three goals at Craven Cottage to continue his fine start under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s swift move to bring in Trossard was widely praised and their sporting director insisted being “well prepared” was key.

“It has already started because you know what is happening in the market, so everybody is working and doing stuff,” Edu revealed when quizzed on transfer plans for the summer.

“You have to plan, of course, ahead of people as well to be prepared and when we get to the summer, we are well prepared.

“When it was in the (January) transfer window, it makes me feel really comfortable in how I prepare myself and how we prepare ourselves as a club to face those challenges.

“In the Premier League, (there are) a lot of clubs, a lot of good managers, the competition is high but as soon as you prepare well then you feel comfortable.

“Again we went into the winter period really well prepared and then we started to make some great decisions and important decisions. So far, it is helping the team to perform well so that’s good, that’s good for everyone.”

Edu’s five-year plan appears to be coming to fruition early with Arsenal holding their own in pursuit of a first title since 2004.

The former midfielder was part of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ that season and has been a key figure at the Emirates since his arrival as technical director four years ago.

Ex-Brazil international Edu was at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm on Monday to watch Arsenal become the big winners at the London Football Awards, where all proceeds raised go to the Willow Foundation charity.

Arteta claimed Manager of the Year, captain Martin Odegaard was Player of the Year, Bukayo Saka clinched Young Player of the Year and Aaron Ramsdale’s 12 clean sheets saw him earn Goalkeeper of the Year.

Edu added: “Well, I think we are in the right place in terms of planning really.

“Of course the performance of the team and the way we are doing at the moment is special because now I see around us everybody wants to follow us, everybody wants to watch us.

“We are excited about the place we are in at the moment but also we have to understand (it is) still a journey to go, (there are) still things to do.

“Of course we are happy to be in the moment we are now but there are still things in front of us and we have to keep going.

“Every week we train, we play the best way possible and don’t think about anything except the next game.

“How to be better? How can we improve ourselves? How can we be better as a squad and as individuals as well? And then at the end of the season we are going to see where we’re going to be.

“Our intention is to live week by week, game by game, enjoying the games and try to be the best version possible to finish in the best way possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented