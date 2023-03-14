2026 World Cup set to include a new last-32 stage in extended tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
2026 World Cup set to include a new last-32 stage in extended tournament

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.05pm
The 2026 World Cup is set to feature a round of 32 stage for the first time and include 104 matches (Mike Egerton/PA)
The 2026 World Cup is set to feature a round of 32 stage for the first time and include 104 matches (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to feature 104 games, including a new round-of-32 stage, with plans for three-team groups poised to be abandoned.

The finals will be the first to feature 48 teams, with the FIFA Council set to approve the format at a meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, later on Tuesday.

The PA news agency understands qualifiers are set to be split into 12 groups of four rather than 16 groups of three as was initially proposed.

Group winners and runners-up, along with the eight best third-placed teams, would then advance to a last-32 stage.

The finals in Qatar last year were the last to feature 32 teams
The finals in Qatar last year were the last to feature 32 teams (Nick Potts/PA)

It is expected that the new format will not mean the tournament has a bigger overall ‘footprint’ than the 2014 and 2018 tournaments when preparation time is included, but the actual tournament is set to get longer, going up to 38 or 39 days for 2026 compared to 32 in 2018 and 2014.

The preparation period for 2026 between a player’s release and his country’s first match will be around two weeks, PA understands, double what was in place for the winter finals in Qatar last year but shorter than the previous two summer tournaments.

The thrilling end to the group phase in Qatar has persuaded FIFA to stick with four-team pools for the 2026 finals, while there had also been integrity concerns raised over three-team groups because teams would be unable to complete the group at the same time, raising the possibility of results being engineered.

