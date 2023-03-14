Angus Gunn challenged to grab number one jersey after first Scotland call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Clarke has declared there is “all to play for” among his three uncapped goalkeepers after naming former England under-21 international Angus Gunn in his first squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Gunn will battle with Hearts shot-stopper Zander Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly ahead of a Hampden double header against Cyprus on March 25 and Spain three days later.

The Norwich player has been drafted in after Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break while playing for Hearts in December.

The 27-year-old former Southampton and Manchester City player had previously rejected overtures from his father’s native country but Clarke was made aware of a U-turn.

Steve Clarke has laid down the challenge to three uncapped goalkeepers (PA)

Clarke, who played alongside Gunn’s father, Bryan, for Scotland, said: “I heard through a third party that Angus was interested in playing international football. When I heard that I thought I would go down and meet him. I met him in Norwich and we had a good conversation.

“I didn’t have to persuade him too much because he felt as though that was his best chance of getting international football, to play for Scotland. Obviously his dad was a Scotland international so it all fitted in quite well.

“I didn’t need to speak to Bryan, it wasn’t the dad that was going to make the decision, it was his son. So I spoke to Angus and had a good conversation. He was very honest, I was very honest. Just on the circumstances and the situation as to how Angus had come to his earlier decisions, how he had come to his later decision.

“For me it was just being honest that he would be coming in as one of the goalkeepers in the squad and it would be up to him to force his way into the team if he was good enough to do that.

Liam Kelly is pushing for a Scotland debut (PA)

“Obviously we have lost Craig Gordon injured which is a massive blow to us. Craig was the undisputed number one.

“And I looked at the pool of goalkeepers and just felt that if we could improve the pool of goalkeepers then that’s what we should do.

“The good thing is we have a full week’s training. I have three good goalkeepers. Liam Kelly has been in almost every squad. Zander has been in squads, obviously lost his place when he wasn’t playing and then he was sitting behind Craig at Hearts. So Zander is back in the squad.

“None of them have got any caps so all to play for in the week. Everyone starts afresh and it could be a big chance for somebody to nail down the number one spot.”

Angus Gunn on England Under-21 duty

Clarke dismissed any suggestions that Gunn’s previous unwillingness to play for Scotland was an issue.

“The first time I spoke to him he chose to play for the Scottish national team,” he said.

“What’s gone on before has gone one before but now he is part of the squad and a very welcome part of the squad too.”