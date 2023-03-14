Angus Gunn challenged to grab number one jersey after first Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Angus Gunn challenged to grab number one jersey after first Scotland call-up

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.50pm
Angus Gunn is in the Scotland squad (Joe Giddens/PA)
Angus Gunn is in the Scotland squad (Joe Giddens/PA)

Steve Clarke has declared there is “all to play for” among his three uncapped goalkeepers after naming former England under-21 international Angus Gunn in his first squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Gunn will battle with Hearts shot-stopper Zander Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly ahead of a Hampden double header against Cyprus on March 25 and Spain three days later.

The Norwich player has been drafted in after Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break while playing for Hearts in December.

The 27-year-old former Southampton and Manchester City player had previously rejected overtures from his father’s native country but Clarke was made aware of a U-turn.

Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke has laid down the challenge to three uncapped goalkeepers (PA)

Clarke, who played alongside Gunn’s father, Bryan, for Scotland, said: “I heard through a third party that Angus was interested in playing international football. When I heard that I thought I would go down and meet him. I met him in Norwich and we had a good conversation.

“I didn’t have to persuade him too much because he felt as though that was his best chance of getting international football, to play for Scotland. Obviously his dad was a Scotland international so it all fitted in quite well.

“I didn’t need to speak to Bryan, it wasn’t the dad that was going to make the decision, it was his son. So I spoke to Angus and had a good conversation. He was very honest, I was very honest. Just on the circumstances and the situation as to how Angus had come to his earlier decisions, how he had come to his later decision.

“For me it was just being honest that he would be coming in as one of the goalkeepers in the squad and it would be up to him to force his way into the team if he was good enough to do that.

Liam Kelly
Liam Kelly is pushing for a Scotland debut (PA)

“Obviously we have lost Craig Gordon injured which is a massive blow to us. Craig was the undisputed number one.

“And I looked at the pool of goalkeepers and just felt that if we could improve the pool of goalkeepers then that’s what we should do.

“The good thing is we have a full week’s training. I have three good goalkeepers. Liam Kelly has been in almost every squad. Zander has been in squads, obviously lost his place when he wasn’t playing and then he was sitting behind Craig at Hearts. So Zander is back in the squad.

“None of them have got any caps so all to play for in the week. Everyone starts afresh and it could be a big chance for somebody to nail down the number one spot.”

England U21 v Ukraine U21 – UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying – Group 4 – Bramall Lane
Angus Gunn on England Under-21 duty

Clarke dismissed any suggestions that Gunn’s previous unwillingness to play for Scotland was an issue.

“The first time I spoke to him he chose to play for the Scottish national team,” he said.

“What’s gone on before has gone one before but now he is part of the squad and a very welcome part of the squad too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented