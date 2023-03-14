Patrick Vieira adamant Crystal Palace have enough to stay in the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Patrick Vieira adamant Crystal Palace have enough to stay in the Premier League

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 2.15pm
Patrick Vieira has seen his Crystal Palace struggle in recent weeks. (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira has seen his Crystal Palace struggle in recent weeks. (John Walton/PA)

Patrick Vieira remains “convinced” his Crystal Palace players are good enough to turn around their season despite a run of one win in 13 Premier League games.

The Eagles travel to face rivals Brighton on Wednesday night sitting three points clear of the relegation zone and without so much as a shot on target in their last three defeats.

Better results before the World Cup have kept Palace out of immediate danger and they head to the AMEX Stadium 12th in the table.

While recent results will have dented confidence, Vieira has no such concerns about his squad as they aim to address their slide on the south coast.

“When you do well in your first season, people expect you to keep improving but it is not always the case,” said the Frenchman, who earned plaudits for the style of play he brought to Selhurst Park last season.

“I think it is important to understand where we are, what we want to achieve and the direction where we wanted to go.

“Of course it will take time to be consistent and that is why it is important for us, as a club, to remain calm and keep working, keep believing in the players we have in the building.

“I am convinced with the way we are working, I am convinced about myself as a manager, I am convinced with the players I am working with every day and when you see the attitude and the hard work they showed against (Manchester) City there is no question on that side.

“For me, it is all about improving the squad, trying to find the right combinations to create those chances and to score those goals. We will put our heads down and keep fighting.

“I’m feeling the pressure like the other nine managers in the table. This is part of the game. The table doesn’t lie. We need to win games, play in a better way and score goals. I believe we have the quality to improve our game.”

Vieira was full of praise for Brighton counterpart Roberto De Zerbi, who has impressed since replacing Graham Potter as Seagulls head coach earlier this season.

He did, however, point to an easier transition than he underwent at Palace, where he was tasked with altering the playing style to bring in a more attractive, attacking approach.

“He’s done really well obviously with the way they play but the foundation was there before he arrived,” added Vieira.

“They’re a team who like to have the ball, create overloads in midfield and the way they move is difficult to maintain but we have the quality to cause them problems.

“I think they have a really good squad, good players, they have a clear philosophy about how they want to play the game and the new manager comes in and just has to keep doing what has been done the last couple of years.

“Here at Palace, it has been different, the way we wanted to play has changed and of course we need time, stability to really make it more successful and that is why I am working hard with the players to try and play the way we want to play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Patrick Vieira has seen his Crystal Palace struggle in recent weeks. (John Walton/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented