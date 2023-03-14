Thomas Frank: Man who racially abused Ivan Toney could have got tougher sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank: Man who racially abused Ivan Toney could have got tougher sentence

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 4.02pm Updated: March 14 2023, 4.25pm
Thomas Frank (left) believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Frank (left) believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough (Nigel French/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough.

Twenty-four-year-old Antonio Neill was given a four-month sentence suspended for two years as well as a three-year ban from all English football stadiums, under new powers bestowed by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act which came into force last year.

It is the first sentence to be passed under the act, with the stadium ban including grounds at all Premier League, Championship, Leagues One and Two and National League clubs, as well as England home internationals, qualifiers and tournament matches.

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank led his side to 12 games unbeaten prior to the 1-0 defeat against Everton (John Walton/PA)

Toney shared racially abusive messages that had been sent to him on Instagram by an account controlled by Neill in October, the morning after his goals had helped Brentford to a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Neill, from North Shields, pleaded guilty to sending abusive messages at Newcastle Magistrates Court in January. He returned for sentencing on Monday.

Frank said he was pleased that authorities had sent a clear message over their willingness to tolerate racism in football, particularly in the light of allegations that Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters was racially abused during Sunday’s game at Old Trafford, but questioned whether the sentence fit the severity of the offence.

“It’s a very strong message,” said Frank. “Personally I’m very pleased that racial abuse is getting into court.

“I think the sentence is not hard enough, it could be harder. It’s a suspended sentence. But I think it’s a good step in the right direction to hopefully show the world that there’s no room for racial abuse.

“Hopefully it’s also a reminder to the social media companies that they can do even more. Also the situation with Walker-Peters, what he experienced also, it’s very sad. It’s a constant development area for society. We need to be very aware of that.”

Brentford travel to St Mary’s on Wednesday looking to bounce back from their first league defeat in 13 games last time out against Everton.

The Bees’ previous loss came five months ago against Aston Villa in October, a run which has seen Frank’s side mount a credible challenge for a European place.

Victory on the south coast could see Brentford leapfrog fellow European hopefuls Brighton and Fulham into seventh, a placing that may be enough to secure passage to next season’s Conference League, depending on who wins this season’s FA Cup.

“Of course we are dreaming (of Europe),” said Frank. “If that ever should come to the football club, I think many people would be very proud that a club like Brentford could achieve it.

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank had led Brentford into contention for a European place (Nick Potts/PA)

“We love challenges and it would be a challenge if that happens. But to be in contention for that, we need to focus on now, then tomorrow night. We need to do everything we can to get three points.

“It’s just painful (to lose to Everton). It’s crazy how quick you forget the pain, then the instant you feel it, it’s not a nice feeling. But hey, it’s football and unless you’re one of the top clubs, you lose sometimes.

“But it’s unbelievable that we went 12 games unbeaten. Every point or win was all deserved. When I look back at Everton, I think we could, should have got more out of the game.

“We were absolutely on top second half, I was pleased with our response we gave second half. We had more than good enough opportunities to score the equaliser, then you never know what’s going to happen in a game like that.

“We of course want to win every game, no matter playing home or away, we try to go for the win. I see it as any other game in the Premier League, very difficult. (Southampton) have become more solid. Ruben (Selles) has done a good job in the short time he’s been in charge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Thomas Frank (left) believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough (Nigel French/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented