Scott Brown believes Barry Robson has earned permanent shot at Aberdeen job

Scott Brown believes caretaker boss Barry Robson has earned a crack at managing Aberdeen on a permanent basis.

The 44-year-old youth coach took interim charge of the Dons after Stephen Glass was sacked 13 months ago and has been thrust into the role once more following the dismissal of Jim Goodwin at the end of January.

Robson has overseen three victories in his five matches since then and Fleetwood boss Brown – who had a spell as player/assistant manager at the Dons under Glass last term – believes his former Celtic and Scotland midfield colleague deserves to be given the reins on a longer-term basis.

“Robbo’s done a fantastic job,” said Brown. “It was always going to be hard because he went in just after Glassy left and now he’s gone in just after Jim left.

“It’s maybe his opportunity this time. He’s a young manager, he’s keen and he’s definitely earned his badges after being at Aberdeen that long, learning under Derek McInnes and all the way through (to now).

“For me, there’s probably no better man at this moment. He loves the club, he understands the club and he’s got that drive to make the club better.”