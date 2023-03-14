Expanded 2026 World Cup to feature 104 matches and new last-32 stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expanded 2026 World Cup to feature 104 matches and new last-32 stage

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 4.44pm Updated: March 14 2023, 8.03pm
The next men’s World Cup in 2026 will feature a last 32 knockout round for the first time (Mike Egerton/PA)
The next men's World Cup in 2026 will feature a last 32 knockout round for the first time (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 2026 World Cup will feature 12 four-team groups and a last-32 knockout round for the first time.

The format for the 48-team tournament, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, was approved at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday.

The game’s global governing body ditched plans for 16 three-team groups, having acknowledged the “risk of collusion” in that format and also having been persuaded to stick with four-team groups after the drama that unfolded at the end of the group phase at the last World Cup in Qatar, which was the last tournament to feature 32 teams.

Winners and runners-up in each of the 12 four-team groups will advance to a new round of 32, where they will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams. In all, the new format will involve 104 matches being played.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have secured places at FIFA’s new-look, 32-team Club World Cup in 2025 after that competition’s access list was also approved by the Council.

Europe has 12 spots in the new tournament, with the first four going to the Champions League winners in each of the four years leading up to 2025. Chelsea were European champions in 2021, with Real victorious last year.

Europe’s other eight spots in the new Club World Cup will be awarded on a club ranking system over the four-year period leading into the finals.

Chelsea celebrate winning the 2021 Champions League
Chelsea have a guaranteed place in FIFA’s 32-team Club World Cup in 2025 thanks to their 2021 Champions League win (Adam Davy/PA).

Manchester City and Liverpool are currently second and third respectively in the UEFA club coefficient rankings, so could have a strong chance of qualifying.

However, the number of clubs per country will be capped at two, except where a country has more than two Champions League winners in the four-year period.

FIFA said it is also looking to maintain an annual club competition from 2024. This would involve the Champions League winners facing the team emerging from play-offs between continental champions from the other five confederations at a neutral venue.

The 2026 World Cup will have the same 56-day overall ‘footprint’ of rest, release and tournament days as the three most recent summer finals in 2010, 2014 and 2018, FIFA said.

However, the 2026 finals are expected to last 38 or 39 days, meaning a preparation time of around 14 days. The 2014 and 2018 finals lasted 32 days.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (Steven Paston/PA)

The Council also approved the new men’s and women’s international match calendars at the meeting.

The men’s calendar was fixed for the 2025 to 2030 period, with the major change being the introduction of a 16-day, four-match international window in late September and early October to replace the separate September and October windows which are currently in place.

The women’s international match calendar for 2024-25 features six windows as it does currently, with window types varying between the confederations.

The Council has also approved the establishment of a player welfare task force which will look at the implementation of mandatory, worldwide rest periods.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “Our fundamental objective is to have clarity on this topic, and to have meaningful football matches while protecting the well-being of the players and recognising that many regions need more competitive football.”

Maheta Molango
Maheta Molango is the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association (Handout/PA).

Maheta Molango, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, welcomed the announcement of a player welfare task force but expressed deep concerns regarding the plans for the 2026 World Cup.

“The football calendar needs a complete reset,” he said.

“The expanded World Cup format being announced for 2026 means that, yet again, more games are being forced into an already overcrowded schedule.

“It is right that FIFA have listened to players’ concerns and announced a working group to address the critical issues surrounding fixture congestion and player welfare.

“It is also encouraging to see that key concerns raised with FIFA by the PFA, such as the need for a minimum of 72 hours between games, a mandatory day off each week, and an annual rest period, are being prioritised.

“When Gianni Infantino came to Manchester to meet with us last year, these were the changes that our Premier League and WSL members said they wanted to see.

“However, it’s very difficult to see how that aligns with the constant expansion of the domestic and international calendar.

“We know that the current workload players face is having an ongoing impact on their wellbeing, both on and off the pitch. We can’t simply push them until they break.”

