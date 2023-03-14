St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson signs one-year contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson signs one-year contract extension

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 4.52pm
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has extended his deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has extended his deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Northern Ireland international is now tied to the Paisley club until the summer of 2025.

The 35-year-old was reunited with his former Motherwell and Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson when he joined the Buddies ahead of the start of this season.

“I’m really enjoying my time here,” Carson told St Mirren’s website. “I know how the manager works and if you do well for him he’ll reward you.

“He called me out of the blue and asked me how I’d feel about extending for an extra year on top of the year I had left and it was a no-brainer for me. Overall I’m just feeling delighted.

“It was a gamble coming here because, as a family, we had made the decision to move back down south and I had offers there. But the manager rang me and he’s a hard man to say no to.

“Any doubts I had about signing quickly moved to the side. The lads have been great, the club is great and I felt settled after about two weeks here. It was an easy decision for me to stay.

“It’s great to play every week. All I wanted was a chance and thankfully I’ve been able to keep my place. My form has been consistent and now the gaffer has rewarded me for that with an extra year.”

Carson has played 31 times this season as St Mirren push for a top-six place in the cinch Premiership.

Robinson said: “I think it’s important to keep the players that are going to continue taking us forward and give them a little bit of security.

“It’s important to keep building on this squad and Trevor is an international goalkeeper.

“He’s been superb this season and is someone that I have worked with for a long time and trust implicitly. I wanted to make sure he had a bit of security and the club felt the exact same.”

