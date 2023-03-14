Roberto De Zerbi sees a big future at Brighton for ‘crucial’ Kaoru Mitoma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roberto De Zerbi sees a big future at Brighton for ‘crucial’ Kaoru Mitoma

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 5.02pm
Brighton boss De Zerbi is determined to extend the services of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma (John Walton/PA)
Brighton boss De Zerbi is determined to extend the services of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma (John Walton/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi  is committed to keeping Kaoru Mitoma at Brighton, amidst speculation that the Japan international could spark interest elsewhere.

Mitoma has had an outstanding campaign so far for the Seagulls, scoring eight goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. He has also claimed five assists.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year contract with Albion in August 2021 before spending a season on loan with Belgian top-flight side Union Saint-Gilloise but his boss hopes Mitoma will remain at the Amex Stadium much longer.

“Mitoma is a crucial part of the team for us, because in one-v-one, in the last 25 metres, in terms of goals, he is one of the most important players,” said De Zerbi.

“I think I have to repeat the same idea, the same opinion I used with [Moises] Caicedo. I think for him it is the first year in the Premier League and it’s important for him, for us for sure, but also for him to play another season with us.”

De Zerbi has in recent months secured the services of several key personnel.

Earlier this month, Caicedo agreed a new deal with Brighton which commits him to the club until 2027, with the option for an extra year. In October, Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister agreed to remain with Albion until June 2025, with a similar 12-month option.

On Monday, the club announced midfielder Adam Lallana had also extended
his stay at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Although the 34-year-old looks set to sit out the rest of the season with a hamstring injury sustained in January, De Zerbi felt it was vital to seal Lallana’s future with the club.

“It is an honour to coach him,” said De Zerbi. “It’s an honour for the other players to play with Adam, and for the club to have him in our team. One player so good, so important, with so much experience.

“He’s a positive guy, he’s a very important player for us, for now. Unlucky, his injury, but the next year will be important for us. I don’t know if he will be able to play (again) this season…for the importance inside of the team we (have) lost an important player, because Adam is unique on the pitch.

“His quality is different than the other players in our squad, but we can play in another way.”

Brighton next host rivals Crystal Palace in a match rescheduled following postponements due to train strikes and the Queen’s death in September.

Their last encounter, just over a month ago at Selhurst Park, was not without controversy after the visitors had a goal disallowed following a VAR review.

However, refereeing body PGMOL later determined the line had been drawn from the wrong player and apologised to Brighton for the ‘significant error’ in what was ultimately a 1-1 draw.

Palace have not registered a shot on target in three consecutive matches, while the seventh-placed Seagulls’ 45 Premier League goals are the fifth highest in the English top flight.

Brighton and Palace drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park
Brighton and Palace drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park (Yui Mok/PA)

Nevertheless De Zerbi, whose side drew 2-2 at relegation-threatened Leeds last time out, refused to under-estimate the south Londoners.

He added: “We are ready to play. We want to win…and to reach Liverpool on 42 points, but we know the difficulty of the game, we respect Palace.

“I hope we start the game with the frustration of Saturday, because in the dressing room after the game we were disappointed but frustrated too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Brighton boss De Zerbi is determined to extend the services of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma (John Walton/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented