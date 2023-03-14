Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson celebrate awards – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 14 2023, 6.44pm Bukayo Saka picked up an award (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 14. Football Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson won awards. Thank you to the London Football Awards for awarding me Men's Young Player of the Year 🏆 It's an honour to win it for a second time and congratulations to all the other winners! 👏🏿#GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/3ulDe4gSW3— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 14, 2023 An incredibly impressive young man and a wonderful footballer. Congratulations @BukayoSaka87 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/vrgclYGZXV— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2023 Aaron Ramsdale enjoyed a lunch date. Pleasure to have lunch with these two and megs today ❤️ @Arsenal https://t.co/XUc5FbeVYI— Aaron (@AaronRamsdale98) March 14, 2023 Forest flashback. You’ll never beat Des Walker… 🎵This man made his Forest debut #OnThisDay 39 years ago 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mlx2XNil5z— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 14, 2023 Happy birthday. Happy birthday, @steveharper37! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/i9peayNqwI— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 14, 2023 Happy Birthday to Nicolas Anelka! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WvRT1Obfy4— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2023 Tennis Andy Murray’s thoughts were with Dunblane. Dunblane I love you ❤️ https://t.co/ZmzBox4ZMs— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 14, 2023 Jack Draper had a big win. pic.twitter.com/3OhTrQlt7o— jack draper (@jackdraper0) March 14, 2023 Emma Raducanu made progress. treatment smiles into the r16! 😁 pic.twitter.com/26oB28IoMH— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) March 13, 2023 Stanislas Wawrinka seemed surprised by his milestone. 550 😲🫣🤭🙏🏻 https://t.co/L4R4fIGhRB— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 14, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury went big in the gym. Oleksandr Usyk warned the Gypsy King. 👁️👁️ @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/mTdDXFTjIi— Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) March 14, 2023 Cricket Yorkshire had a special guest at training. Golf Padraig Harrington enjoyed a walk with his dog before the Hoag Classic. Last walk with Wilson before I’m off to @HoagClassic @ChampionsTour tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4Mvfi6nvlC— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 14, 2023 Snooker Neil Robertson was in the practice room. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close