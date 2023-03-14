Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance in Madrid – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance in Madrid – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 8.23pm
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a one per cent chance of a comeback win over Real Madrid (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a one per cent chance of a comeback win over Real Madrid (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rates his side’s chances of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League at one per cent.

They arrived in the Spanish capital trailing 5-2 from the first leg and while Klopp has upgraded his assessment from three weeks ago, when he said Madrid were already through, the odds have not swung much in their favour.

Liverpool do not have history on their side either as only once have they overhauled a three-goal first-leg European deficit – the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019.

Divock Origi celebrates his winning goal against Barcelona in 2019 as corner taker Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts
Liverpool will have to emulate their 2019 comeback against Barcelona – but this time away from home (Peter Byrne/PA)

No team in the competition’s history has ever lost the home leg of a knock-out tie by three goals and recovered, while only four have ever overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit.

“What I said after the game on the night was Madrid, with the result, they are through to the next round,” said Klopp.

“But now we are three weeks later and we know there is a game to play. If there is only one per cent chance I would like to give it a try.

“As difficult as it is, that is probably possible. Not likely but possible and for that we are here and then we will see where it will lead us to.

“We respect the competition and the opponent too much to not be looking forward to this game tomorrow. It is a tough task, as we are not in a great situation.

“If I was on that side of the table these are the questions I’d be asking and I would say the same thing, ‘No chance for Liverpool’. So that means we are alone.”

Asked whether this was the toughest match he had prepared for Klopp added: “Most difficult? I don’t know, it is difficult because we will probably not go through to the next leg.

“But in this room I think 100 per cent of the people think we have no chance and if I am the only one who thinks we have a little chance I am fine.

“We are the complete outsiders tomorrow, 100 per cent. Real Madrid are 3-0 up and that is not what you want for Christmas but it’s football and we will try to give it a go.”

Stefan Bajcetic
Stefan Bajcetic is ruled out (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Liverpool’s chances have not been helped by a shortage in midfield, with 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic facing a lengthy spell out due to a thigh injury and captain Jordan Henderson left at home due to illness.

“A stress response in his adductor, which is absolutely bad,” said Klopp on Bajcetic.

“He doesn’t feel a lot but he is now out for I don’t know exactly how long. We have to let it settle and we will see when he can come back.”

Liverpool also do not head into the game with confidence after a morale-sapping defeat at Bournemouth a week after thrashing Manchester United 7-0.

But Klopp said if their roller-coaster season continued in the same pattern they were due another uptick.

Bournemouth’s Jack Stephens, left, and Dango Ouattara celebrate victory over Liverpool
Bournemouth stunned Liverpool at the weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I’m not sure this is the season where we have a better chance but if we can surprise ourselves in a negative way we should be able to surprise ourselves in a positive away as well,” he said.

“If it is going to be up and down then tomorrow should be up again.

“We are not here warning Madrid ‘Be careful, we are coming’. But we are here to try to win the game and to win it we have to play extremely good.

“An OK game or a good game will not be enough. We will have to be on top of our game and that is what we will try.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Actor Alan Cumming will appear at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
St Fillan's Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at Dundee house fire
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a one per cent chance of a comeback win over Real Madrid (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
3
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
2
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented