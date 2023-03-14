Newport hit back to take draw against AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in a fiercely-contested clash at Rodney Parade.

Wimbledon arrived in South Wales without a win in their last eight matches, having lost the previous four, while County had just one win in their last seven matches.

The Dons were ahead in the fifth minute when Ali Al-Hamadi was allowed far too much time to control Chris Gunter’s cross from the right and slot past Joe Day.

The hosts were unable to get going during the first hour but a triple substitution midway through the second half helped them back into the contest.

On came Will Evans, Calum Kavanagh and Aaron Wildig in place of Omar Bogle, Charlie McNeill and Scot Bennett.

And the changes paid off in the 69th minute as the Dons failed to clear an Aaron Lewis corner and Harry Charsley slammed it home from 15 yards out.

The Exiles stay 18th in the table, while Wimbledon drop to 16th.