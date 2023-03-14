Chris Wilder secures first home win as Watford boss with Birmingham victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder secures first home win as Watford boss with Birmingham victory

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 9.51pm
Chris Wilder celebrates Watford’s third goal (John Walton/PA)
Chris Wilder celebrates Watford’s third goal (John Walton/PA)

Chris Wilder’s first home game as Watford’s new manager ended in a straightforward 3-0 victory over Birmingham.

Imran Louza and Keinan Davis scored within the first 16 minutes of a painful evening for Blues manager John Eustace – a former Hornets captain as a player.

Birmingham improved in the second half but could not prevent substitute Britt Assombalonga from adding a third.

Wilder’s first game as Slaven Bilic’s successor had been a disappointing defeat at QPR on Saturday, but this result revived hopes of making the play-offs and left Birmingham still too near the relegation places for their liking.

The home fans gave Wilder, Watford’s third manager of the season, some polite applause moments before kick-off but had a goal to cheer within six minutes.

Davis picked out Ken Sema in space on the left and Louza got in front of Harlee Dean to thump the ball home from seven yards.

Birmingham were caught on the break in the 16th minute and allowed Aston Villa loanee Davis to double the lead.

Louza supplied the pass for Davis to power into the box on the left and, having got the better of defender Kevin Long, smashed a rising drive past goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Defender Jeremy Ngakia almost made it 3-0 with an long-range strike that pinged off a post.

Birmingham looked shellshocked and were relieved once again when Ismael Kone fired narrowly wide after Sema’s clever backheel had sent Joao Pedro into space.

Craig Cathcart headed inches past the back post as Blues continued to live dangerously, while offering nothing at the other end.

It was a different story after the break, though, and Scott Hogan, one of two half-time substitutes for the visitors, poked a great chance wide within two minutes of the restart.

Krystian Bielik had put Hogan through – and the defender forced Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann into a near-post save shortly afterwards.

Davis was booked for a late tackle on Auston Trusty, who then volleyed a great chance to reduce the arrears over the crossbar from Jordan Graham’s delivery to the back post.

Graham’s fine pass set up Hogan again and this time the Austrian could only parry. Lukas Jutkiewicz seized on the loose ball but only after nudging over Wesley Hoedt – and his shot hit the Watford man anyway.

Blues’ hopes of a comeback were extinguished in the 73rd minute when substitute Assombalonga bundled the ball past Ruddy from close range from Kone’s cross from the right.

It was the January signing’s first goal for the Hornets in his second spell, having begun his career at Vicarage Road as a teenager.

Bachmann pulled off a stoppage-time save to deny substitute Jordan James a long-range consolation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Actor Alan Cumming will appear at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
St Fillan's Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at Dundee house fire
Chris Wilder celebrates Watford’s third goal (John Walton/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
3
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
2
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented