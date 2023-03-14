Preston kept play-off hopes alive as Rotherham slip closer to bottom three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston kept play-off hopes alive as Rotherham slip closer to bottom three

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 9.57pm
Ched Evans’ eighth goal in 12 league games gave Preston a 2-1 win at Rotherham (Nigel French/PA)
Ched Evans' eighth goal in 12 league games gave Preston a 2-1 win at Rotherham (Nigel French/PA)

Preston kept their slim Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win at Rotherham, who are still looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

First-half goals from Tom Cannon and Ched Evans saw North End stretch their unbeaten run to seven games and move to five points off the top six.

With nine games to go and plenty of teams above them with an extra game to play it looks an outside bet that they qualify, but they still have something to play for.

The Millers, who equalised through Hakeem Odoffin, saw their cushion above the drop zone cut to five points after Blackpool beat QPR 6-1 and Saturday’s clash with Cardiff now looks to have taken on extra significance.

Things might have been different had Rotherham’s strong start, with Chiedozie Ogbene causing trouble down the right, been rewarded with a goal.

But they could not muster anything meaningful on the Preston goal and it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play midway through the first half.

After Tarique Fosu miscontrolled in his own half, Alan Browne sent a curling cross to the far post where Robbie Brady headed back across goal for Cannon to poke home from close range.

Rotherham’s response was good and they should have been level three minutes later but an unmarked Jordan Hugill, playing against his former club, put a free header from Wes Harding’s cross well over.

The hosts continued to push and a deserved equaliser came 10 minutes before time.

Shane Ferguson sent in a wicked corner to the near post where Odoffin ghosted off his marker and flashed a powerful header into the roof of the net.

But Preston regained the lead in first-half injury time when Evans produced a sublime turn and shot, which arrowed into the bottom corner for his ninth goal in 12 league games.

That proved the perfect tonic for the visitors and they came out firing in the second half, creating enough chances to have the game wrapped up by the hour-mark.

Cannon saw a chipped effort glance off the crossbar after he held off a challenge from Cameron Humphreys before Ched Evans’ goalbound shot was blocked by Odoffin, with Bambo Diaby blazing a good chance over from the resulting corner.

Rotherham tried to get themselves back in the game but failed to get anywhere near an equaliser, with Odoffin’s 35th-minute equaliser their only shot on target in the whole match.

