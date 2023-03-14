Blackpool boost survival hopes with thumping win at home to QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackpool boost survival hopes with thumping win at home to QPR

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.01pm
Andy Lyons (left) scored twice for Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Lyons (left) scored twice for Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)

Blackpool gave themselves renewed hope of avoiding the drop from the Sky Bet Championship thanks to a thumping 6-1 victory against shellshocked QPR.

The Seasiders recorded by far their biggest win of the season to move within just three points of potential safety.

Only a second success in 20 league games was secured in some style against a Rangers side that never recovered from a disastrous start.

Mick McCarthy’s Seasiders made a dream start as they went three up after only 14 minutes.

The opener came following a penalty award after only 44 seconds.

Morgan Rogers’ initial attempt was blocked before Jerry Yates fired in a shot from inside the box. Referee Jeremy Simpson pointed straight to the spot after adjudging that the effort had been blocked by the arm of Rob Dickie.

Yates stepped up and drilled the penalty straight into the top corner.

Andy Lyons made it two when he darted in to meet CJ Hamilton’s superb drag-back before coolly side-footing home.

Bloomfield Road was rocking again when a howler from QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to a third goal.

Dieng hopelessly spilt James Husband’s rather harmless cross at the feet of Curtis Nelson, who slotted his first Blackpool goal into an unguarded net from 15 yards.

Rangers were clearly shell-shocked, but they almost reduced the deficit when Husband superbly cleared skipper Chris Martin’s strike off the line.

However, it got even worse nine minutes before the break. Some R’s fans headed for the exits after watching Jordan Thorniley easily head home from Charlie Patino’s corner.

Rangers at least had the final word of an incredible first half when Martin dived in to head home Lyndon Dykes’ cross to make it 4-1.

It was five for Blackpool just three minutes after the restart. After Dieng brilliantly tipped Lyons’ thunderbolt over the crossbar, the Blackpool midfielder then headed home from Patino’s corner.

It was almost six when Rogers’ shot thumped the inside of a post.

QPR simply had no answer to Blackpool’s dominance, and every time the hosts went forward they looked capable of adding another goal.

Lyons was hungry for his hat-trick, but his effort just past the hour failed to trouble Dieng this time.

As the game began to fizzle out late on, Sam Field headed inches wide for the visitors, before substitute Kenny Dougall’s crisp finish made it a superb six for Blackpool in the 88th minute.

Most Commented